The Binghamton University Association of Mixed Students hosted a night of multicultural celebration featuring a variety of dance showcases, a fashion show, an art gallery and more.

Held for the first time in 14 years, the Y2K-themed banquet titled "Mix It Up" allowed guests to celebrate diverse cultures through fashion, dance, visual art and poetry.

The Binghamton University Association of Mixed Students held its first banquet in 14 years this past Saturday. Hosted in Old Union Hall, the event featured performances by the Binghamton Ballroom Dance Association, Undivided and X-Fact’r Step Team and an art gallery, fashion show, food and games for a night dedicated to celebrating students of mixed identities.

Established in 2002, BAMS aims to provide a space for students of mixed racial and cultural backgrounds to connect with their identities. Nadira Asghar, vice president of BAMS and a sophomore majoring in integrative neuroscience, elaborated on the importance of creating this space.

“We want to allow those of mixed heritage an opportunity to engage in discussions surrounding their experiences, as well as cultivate a community they can relate to and find comfort in,” Asghar wrote in an email. “Whether it’s through fun crafting general body meetings, or more in depth conversations, we want to be that safe space.”

The banquet, titled “Mix It Up,” was themed after Y2K. Attendees arrived dressed to impress in bold colors, low-rise jeans, crop tops and various other pieces characteristic of the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Upon entering the space, guests were immediately greeted with Y2K hit songs from artists like Destiny’s Child, Britney Spears and Beyoncé. Each table was adorned with painted CDs, confetti, plastic stars and Y2K-themed stickers.

“When thinking of a theme for our banquet, BAMS was considering staples of what made up mixed identities,” Alyssa Williams, secretary of BAMS and a sophomore majoring in biology, wrote in an email. “We had so many ideas yet when we thought of Y2K, it was instantly decided. It’s such a fun theme that will make guests really excited to be there. Also, diverse cultures played a pivotal role in the Y2K impact.”

“Mixed identities reflected in Y2K moments and fashion has always been prevalent,” she continued. “To pay thanks to Y2K’s importance and recent revival, it made sense to have a Y2K-themed banquet for our own revival of this event.”

After introductions and acknowledgements by BAMS alumni and the organization’s current president, Emely Perez Alvarado, a senior double-majoring in Latin American and Caribbean studies and art and design, the Binghamton Ballroom Dance Association performed four distinct dances for the audience.

Ammon Kellmurray, captain of the ballroom dance team and a junior double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law and history, introduced each type of dance before the performance. The ballroom dances included Mambo, originating in Cuba in the 1930s; Paso Doble, with origins in either Spain or France; East Coast Swing, which comes from a variety of sources throughout the United States; and the Viennese Waltz, which traces back to 13th-century Germany and Austria. Each performance emphasized the rich history of dance and its integral role in cultures across the globe.

“Many organizations, students, and families are attending, which we can’t thank them enough for,” Williams wrote. “It means so much to us, especially since a banquet is very new for BAMS. We haven’t had one since 2011 and to see how many people support us has been very appreciated.”

The Mix It Up banquet encouraged attendee participation with games like “Mummy Wrap,” where contestants tried to wrap their partner up in toilet paper in under a minute, and musical chairs. Each game gave participants a chance to win a $25 Dunkin’ or Starbucks gift card.

After the first game, dinner was served buffet-style, featuring food like Korean BBQ chicken, chana masala and beef and broccoli. Once everyone was seated with their food, Undivided, Binghamton’s first and only multicultural singing group, performed a cover of “Soon as I Get Home” by Faith Evans.

The R&B group’s performance was followed by a fashion show that highlighted cultural attire like Desi wear and attendees’ Y2K-inspired clothing. The emcees emphasized that the show was all about mixing identities and different forms of expression. After the original participants walked down the aisle, guests were invited to showcase their own outfits of the night.

“The banquet showcases the mixed identity and so many aspects of the multicultural community,” Williams wrote. “We are an organization of a variety of voices and stories, and [the] banquet will express just how strong everyone is when together.”

The X-Fact’r Step Team was the final organization to perform at the banquet, closing the evening’s dance showcases with an energetic and powerful presentation. Before the performance, a brief history was shared, highlighting the cultural significance of step within Black communities.

After enslaved people were banned from owning drums, they adapted by using percussive body movements as a means of communication and expression. This tradition evolved into the art form known today as step, which is prevalent in many African American fraternities and sororities.

The banquet’s art gallery, situated near the entrance of Old Union Hall, featured both visual art and poetry by students of diverse backgrounds. During the final portion of the event, five spoken word artists who were part of the gallery read their poetry for attendees, touching on themes like being mixed, tension with religion, legacy and labels.

Kayla Lockhart, a sophomore majoring in philosophy and a member of BAMS, discussed the poetry they read to the audience.

“I think a lot of times poetry can sound more powerful if it’s said through your own mouth,” Lockhart said. “And especially since this is through my own voice, I wanted to use my voice to share my own story and my experience being a biracial person, being raised by a white mother and being devoid of a lot of culture growing up, and that’s the majority of what my poetry was about.”

The art and culture segment of the event concluded with the announcement of the art gallery winners. Alejandra Fernandez, a junior majoring in psychology, took first place with her painting “La Danza,” which highlighted the importance of traditional Mexican dance, in both the pre-colonial era and the Mexican American community today.

“I wanted to showcase not only the movement of the dance but also the beauty of the traditional attire, which further represents cultural pride and unity,” Fernandez wrote in the art label beside her painting. “The meaning behind it goes beyond performance; it is about remembrance, appreciation, and shared connection. Just as people from different cultures can come together to admire and learn from one another’s traditions, art becomes a bridge that unites us all as a community, regardless of where we come from.”

After a night of celebrating students with mixed backgrounds and experiences, the banquet came to a close with a recognition of BAMS’ interns and E-Board members who put together the organization’s first banquet in over a decade.

“This banquet is a true reflection of the dedication and teamwork that went into bringing it to life,” Perez Alvarado wrote in the event program. “Being part of the BAMily and working with such wonderful people has been an amazing experience, and I’m excited for all that lies ahead for us. I truly value the memories we’ve created together and look forward to everything the future holds for our organization.”