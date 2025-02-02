Bad Bunny's latest album gets in touch with his Puerto Rican roots.

“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” is the sixth solo album from Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny. To most from the United States, the name “Bad Bunny” is familiar but naming a song by him would be difficult. Despite this, he has achieved immense success both internationally and within the United States. He holds many records as a Latin artist, and this latest album is primed to continue this trend. Currently, the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS proves once again that Bad Bunny’s music transcends language barriers.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is an interesting figure. His music most closely fits within the genres of “Latin trap” and “reggaeton,” both of which originate from Latin America but are heavily inspired by hip-hop, rap, dancehall reggae and trap music. This dichotomy flows back into his music as although this is a distinctly Latin record, there are hints of more traditional mainstream hip-hop throughout. Even if every lyric on this album was in English, you couldn’t mistake this for a traditional hip-hop record. Ocasio’s heritage is ingrained within the production of every song. The usage of the cuatro is especially significant because of its place in Puerto Rico’s history.

Following up the massive successes of his fourth and fifth albums, “Un Verano Sin Ti” and “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana,” could not have been easy, but “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” succeeds by differentiating itself from those previous records and staying true to Bad Bunny’s identity as an artist. For starters, this record only features four collabs, which allows for Ocasio to dominate the album with his presence alone.

The opening track, “NUEVAYol,” is easily the standout of the album. It serves as an instant rush of adrenaline that perfectly sets the vibe for the rest of the album. It’s high-energy, braggadocious and celebratory of both Ocasio’s Puerto Rican heritage and his time in the continental United States, specifically New York, a place that many other Puerto Ricans call home. It’s hard not to immediately fall in love with this song on first listen and it immediately hypes you up for the rest of the album. Unfortunately, no other song reaches the same heights as this initial track but this isn’t to say there aren’t other standouts.

“DTMF,” which is currently the biggest song on the album — No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of Feb. 1 — is another great track that arrives toward the end of the record. It feels a lot calmer than “NUEVAYol” but it still maintains that same high-energy, joyful sound that persisted through the first track. There is also a somber element to Bunny’s vocals that elevates this song even further. It gives it a nostalgic feeling where you’re looking back on happier moments, wishing you could return to them. The lyrics support this as he spends the run time waxing poetically about loved ones, lost time, fearing change and of course his home, Puerto Rico. This is a very beautiful song that could only come from Bad Bunny.

The final song on the album “LA MuDANZA” continues this theme and beautifully brings the album to a close as Ocasio again talks about his heritage but this time he more aggressively defends his home. The lyric “I’m from Puerto fucking Rico” repeats throughout the outro and brings the whole album together. “LA MuDANZA” is the most aggressive song on the album but it is also celebratory, as it is an anthem where he proudly declares his identity and right to defend it.

The visualizers included with each song on Spotify are also a nice addition. They’re all very well animated and aesthetically, they fit the vibe of the record. The usage of an anthropomorphic frog makes the album feel very charming and imaginative. Their simplicity is also great as they don’t distract from the music, instead, they serve as a companion piece to the album.

Despite the fact this is his sixth album, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” can be easily enjoyed by newcomers. Not understanding Spanish might hinder your enjoyment of this album, as there are absolutely zero lines in English throughout this album, and although that might not come as a shock, it can be alienating to most audiences. Even after translating the lyrics, the experience just won’t be the same as it is for Spanish speakers. You will lose a lot of context when you don’t understand what he’s saying at the moment. As he is a rapper, Ocasio will often speak very fast in his songs. This can be overwhelming at times and will often lead to the less exciting songs becoming instantly forgettable. There are enough good and even amazing tracks on this album though so this isn’t a big problem, but it’s worth mentioning.

If this is your first Spanish language album then “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” will provide a worthwhile listening experience despite the cultural and language differences. This is an explicitly Puerto Rican album but we can all relate to the feelings of pride and joy that our homes and communities provide for us. For non-Spanish speakers and or those without any Latin heritage, this album will be more of a vibe than it is an anthem. Nonetheless, it’s easy to catch and if you can stick with it, it will be a very fun experience. Nothing here is especially revolutionary but it’s a fun, breezy and heartfelt album that’s worth a listen for the vibe it can create alone.

Rating: 3.5/5