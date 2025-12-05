The highly anticipated first half of the fifth season of 'Stranger Things' released with four action-packed episodes, powered by supernatural elements and themes of self-discovery.

The highly anticipated first part of the fifth and final season of Netflix’s hit supernatural TV series, “Stranger Things,” was hit with mixed reviews. Aired last Wednesday, the four episodes released are certainly a far cry from the small-town mystery, wrought with ‘80s nostalgia of the initial season, released nearly 10 years ago.

While the writing — in particular, the dialogue — of the newest addition of the series left many viewers cringing and wondering what exactly was going on in the writer’s room, considering the writing, filming and production of the season took over three years, the first part of the season wasn’t without its touching moments and shocking reveals that left audiences wanting more.

Thus far, the season follows the main heroes’ ongoing attempt to locate and kill Vecna, the series’ main villain and biggest threat. After being physically scarred by a supernaturally induced “earthquake,” the town of Hawkins falls under intense military quarantine — an occupation in hot pursuit of Eleven, forcing her into hiding once again. The anniversary of Will Byers’ disappearance, the inciting event of Hawkins’ decline into the hands of supernatural forces, approaches and with it comes the anticipation of a final battle involving forces more powerful than ever before.

The characters are thrown right into the action. Unlike all prior seasons, there’s no time for expository relationship drama or Dungeons & Dragons campaigns. As early as episode one, the season is full of monsters and mayhem as they attempt a “crawl,” a top-secret mission to the Upside Down, right under the noses of military personnel.

When the crawl goes haywire and a demogorgon attacks the Wheeler house and takes Holly Wheeler, the youngest sibling, into the Upside Down in a manner akin to Will’s original capture, the audience is left wondering why Vecna is targeting kids — and who’s next.

That’s not to say that the characters’ dynamics aren’t a focal point of the season, as each battles their own struggles. Eleven, the series’ resident supergirl, has a one-track mind in her aim to defeat Vecna, clashing with her father figure Jim Hopper over what she’s capable of and her safety. While Nancy Wheeler watches disdainfully as Steve and Jonathan continue to fight for her affection, she seems much more concerned with protecting Hawkins and her family.

Most notably, Will Byers and Robin Buckley bond initially over defying Joyce Byers’ wishes and later over their shared experiences as the show’s main LGBTQ+ characters, an incredibly isolating experience for teens in the 1980s.

Speaking of, perhaps the most compelling narrative of the season, to its credit, is Will Byers’ emotional self-acceptance arc, culminating in the intense final scene of the fourth episode. Will, played by 21-year-old Noah Schnapp, has been a consistently quiet and sensitive character, struggling with his connections to the supernatural, the trauma of being kidnapped and possessed and his sexual identity for much of the previous seasons.

Will’s self-actualization, spurred on by the help of Robin, features a tear-jerking flashback in the form of a film reel of him as a young child that allows him to embrace every part of himself. He uses the power he gains from this to protect the people he cares about most.

“Stranger Things” has always used the supernatural to supplement its coming-of-age themes and this might be the star example, serving as an empowering moment for young queer people worldwide.

Despite pacing issues, questionable dialogue and a serious info-dumping problem, “Stranger Things” season five, volume one certainly left the internet abuzz and fans excited for the next episodes, set to air on Christmas Day. All in all, the first volume is a fun watch for longtime fans but fails to capture the series’ original charm.

Rating: 3/5