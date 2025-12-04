As the semester comes to end, try fueling up for finals week at the Food Co-op with a variety of specialty beverages incorporating iconic holiday flavors.

As the looming unease of finals casts a shadow over the usual, approaching excitement of the holiday season, the optimism that typically comes with the year’s end begins to dwindle, ushering in low spirits and empty festivities. Despite the daunting appearance of the semester’s end, there are still opportunities to invite merriment and mirth in the atmosphere, sending Binghamton University students off into the New Year on a high note.

Following the premiere of the October Specialty Drink Menu from the University’s student-run Food Co-op, the organic, vegan cafe embraced the upcoming holidays with the Holiday Drink Menu. (1) Released Nov. 23, the Food Co-op introduces four new drinks — all with the traditional hallmarks of winter, along with a one-of-a-kind spin on the classic Christmastime latte.

From tinges of peppermint and gingerbread to hints of cardamom and nuttiness, the Food Co-op’s holiday menu brings a coziness that everyone can look forward to enjoying. After the next group study session, consider heading over to the cafe with the following series of drinks — served either cold or hot — to help relax and unwind.

Gingerbread matcha latte

The rise in the popularity of matcha as a beverage has made it a staple in plenty of cafes. To set apart this matcha latte from other iterations of the drink, the gingerbread matcha latte perfectly encompasses the timeless flavor of the gingerbread cookie.

While an initial whiff of the matcha — overpoweringly reminiscent of gingerbread — leads to skepticism regarding whether the taste profile of the matcha is present, its grassiness still remains a prominent factor throughout the drink. The addition of gingerbread’s iconic spices in the latte highlights the underlying nuttiness and blends two distinct flavors.

Gingerbread chai latte

When comparing the ingredients found in chai and a gingerbread cookie, it can be well-assumed that the overlapping similarities between these two sets of spices would create no distinct flavors, especially in a beverage. This assumption, while partially correct, does dilute the integrity of the gingerbread chai latte.

Even with the chai and gingerbread melding together in a drink that can best be described as a typical chai, overall, it boasts an incredible richness to its body, unlike most commercialized variations of chai offered. For those who enjoy a more subtle take on Christmastime flavors but still want to envelop themselves in the holiday spirit, the gingerbread chai latte is the perfect beverage. The gingerbread flavoring is strikingly noticeable, but not overpowering.

Candy cane cocoa

Much like the three C’s in its name, the candy cane cocoa is best described as a crisp, clear and classy twist on the hot cocoa. The candy cane cocoa embodies the refreshing blend of peppermint and chocolate.

Neither the chocolate nor the peppermint overwhelms the other. Rather, each component complements the other, blending the sweet flavors into something light and palatable. A classic option for a holiday beverage, the candy cane cocoa’s light, minty notes make it both surprisingly new and comfortably familiar among the sea of rich chocolate.

Peppermint Patty latte

With all the imagery surrounding the holidays, which evokes a sense of relaxation, the threat of oncoming assignments always lurks around the corner for college students. If the other drinks offered by the Food Co-op lacked enough caffeine content, then the Peppermint Patty latte is the right choice to fuel your finals week.

When comparing the candy cane cocoa to the peppermint patty latte, the peppermint patty offers the perfect kick of espresso — enough to get through each exam, but not strong enough to ruin the delicate essence of minty-chocolate unique to a peppermint patty. For individuals who want to energize themselves without the dreaded, harsh reminder of academic responsibilities, the peppermint patty brings that small but very necessary pep to their step.

The Holiday Drink Menu invites students to explore innovative festive tastes while still enjoying the comfort of holiday classics, which are guaranteed to appear every year. Before leaving for winter break and after taking a grueling exam, visit the Food Co-op to take in brief moments of solace before navigating through the final stretch of the year.