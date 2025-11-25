RENA's annual fashion show featured several student models who competed on the catwalk, styled in versatile hand-crafted designs expressing their creativity and personality.

RENA Magazine held its second-annual “RENA’s Next Top Model” in the Binghamton University Art Museum on Friday, transforming the double-floored space into a runway featuring creative styling and self-expression. Two staircases descended from the second floor, leading to a runway for models to show off their hand-crafted outfits and unique poses as a table of three judges lined the back of the wall.

The event’s priority rested on the foundation of giving students access to the modeling and fashion culture in the University community. Through unique photoshoots and experimental photography, RENA promotes creativity, self-expression and most importantly, modeling. The fashion magazine also emphasized its focus on philanthropy, encouraging attendees to donate clothing to be distributed at local thrift stores.

“Our main goal was to create a space where students could express themselves, try something new, and get a taste of what being part of a fashion-focused event feels like,” Sasha Sinel, RENA’s vice president and a senior majoring in business administration, wrote in an email. “Our spring fashion show is a lot more competitive and a much bigger time commitment, so this event is meant to be a lighter, low-pressure way to get involved and simply enjoy the creative side of fashion.”

Rooted in student individuality and artistic expression, RENA aimed to expand the fashion show’s scale by encouraging audience participation. Attendees uplifted each model and voiced who their favorite contestant was through enthusiastic cheering.

Artists like Troye Sivan, Snow Strippers and Calvin Harris played alongside the audience chatter and immediately set the tone for the night, getting the audience prepared for a high-energy and expressive performance. A projection reading “RENA’S NEXT TOP MODEL” covered the back wall of the museum as LED spotlights shone from both sides to illuminate the runway.

Judges Judd Espejo, RENA’s president and senior majoring in business administration, Sebastian Bucknor, RENA’s co-modeling director and a senior double-majoring in art and design and business administration, and Sinel sat at the end of the catwalk. Emcees Audri Henson, co-events coordinator and a junior majoring in psychology, and Abby West, co-events coordinator and a junior double-majoring in philosophy, politics and law and history, introduced the layout of the show and the magazine’s mission.

“In my opinion, I think students’ fear of modeling is combatted because they see it’s students just like them in the same space and institution auditioning for it,” Bucknor wrote in an email. “It almost eradicates that fear of not being ‘model-esque.’ Because Jane from across the hall auditioned for RNTM, hopefully it eradicates that fear of modeling and hopefully in the process helps people understand they can do the personal brand too.”

The first round opened with each model presenting their self-designed outfit matched with a song of their choice. Each contestant showcased a range of styles, including preppy, multi-dimensional and grunge-focused looks, using the runway to highlight their creative identity. After the first round of walks, the judges selected the next group of models to advance to the second round.

The event pulled inspiration from Tyra Banks’ show, “America’s Next Top Model,” mimicking its focus on the runway and elimination rounds.

“The models had full creative freedom with their styling, their walk, their poses, basically the whole vibe of their look,” Sinel wrote. “It’s completely up to them to show off their personality on the runway, which makes the show feel really authentic and fun.”

Models chosen to advance to the second round were paired in groups of two, giving them the chance to go head-to-head. Utilizing the museum’s descending staircase that flowed from opposite ends, each pair synchronized their walks upon entering the center of the runway. Posing and runway walks shaped each model’s look and ultimately made one contestant stand out from the rest. Several pairs incorporated dynamic poses and extended eye contact, earning reactions from the audience that lined the catwalk.

Bucknor explained what he and the judges searched for when choosing which models would advance to the third and final round.

“How much confidence are you exuding in your showcase?” Bucknor wrote. “How does all of that combined propel models to be RENA’s Next Top Model? As far as production is concerned, I just would love for it to be an event where students show their full-fledged ‘baddie’ persona, as well as encourage others to involve themselves for subsequent years.”

The final round featured the top three finalists: Preston Muirhead, a senior majoring in biology; Alya Mahmood, a senior majoring in psychology; and Jestina Tam, a senior majoring in biology. Each model performed their concluding runway walk, giving them a final chance to show the judges why they should be crowned RENA’s Next Top Model. Before the winner was announced, the emcees encouraged audience participation, choosing three audience members for their standout outfits.

After three rounds filled with creative expression, Tam was crowned RENA’s next top model, winning her own photoshoot and a feature in RENA’s magazine. After receiving encouragement from her friend, who also participated in the show, she shared what made her participate in last night’s event.

“I’ve done a lot of dance performances; I’ve done the henna fashion show and the model show, and I thought that was a really cool experience,” Tam said. “Then to have this be a spotlight moment — I think I like being on the stage and having that opportunity.”

Sinel shared how she hopes RENA impacts Binghamton’s broader creative and fashion community on campus.

“There’s a lot of creative energy at Binghamton, but sometimes it feels spread out,” Sinel wrote. “Events like this help everyone connect and realize there is a growing fashion community here. If this inspires more students to join clubs, collaborate, or even just dress how they want without overthinking it, then the event did exactly what it was supposed to.”

Editor’s Note: Abigail West, RENA’s co-events coordinator and an emcee for the fashion show, is a news writer for Pipe Dream. She had no part in the writing or editing of this article.