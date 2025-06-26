For students looking to get involved in Binghamton’s music scene, the West Side’s Porchfest on Aug. 31 will be feature performances from local musicians.

From fashion magazines to radio shows, here are a few ways to get involved in Binghamton University's creative scenes.

Whether majoring in art and design or on a STEM track, engaging in the arts is a great way to pursue your passions and connect with like-minded peers. There is no shortage of opportunities to explore Binghamton’s creative scenes, from student bands to museum exhibitions and fashion magazines.



If you’re unsure where to start, check out some of these creative organizations, events and communities on campus and in the Binghamton area to learn artistic pursuits available to students.



Binghamton University Art Museum

With multiple exhibitions hosted each semester, the BU Art Museum is a great place to visit and get involved with. The museum spans three floors, and the Main Gallery hosts four changing exhibitions per year. Downstairs resides student-curated exhibitions and the permanent collection, which displays thousands of years of art history. If you’re interested in gaining museum experience, the BUAM offers internships each semester, ranging from collections management and curation to marketing and graphic design.

Theater



The University has multiple ways to get involved in theater through the Theatre Department and student-led clubs. The department produces faculty-directed main stage shows and studio productions, many of which are student-directed. Students of all majors are welcome to audition or work on crews in areas like lighting, costume, sound and stage management.

If you’re not looking to take part in department productions, check out the Hinman Production Company, which stages full-length plays and original comedy shows, and the Dickinson Community Players, a philanthropic theater organization that puts on a play and musical every semester.



WHRW Binghamton Radio



This free-format radio station has served Binghamton since 1966. With a commitment to “reflecting the diversity of the local and world community,” WHRW welcomes students, staff, faculty and community members to join and work their way up to being DJs.



The station runs on a free-form format, allowing DJs to control the content of their show. WHRW frequently collaborates with other organizations and businesses to host events like disco nights, paint and sips and raves. Whether you’re into rock, indie or reggae, WHRW has a place for you.



Music ensembles



The University offers various musical ensembles and clubs for students interested in singing or playing an instrument in a larger group. The Music Department’s groups allow students to play music in orchestra, chorus, Nukporfe African drumming and dance ensemble and various jazz groups.

Music organizations outside the department include groups like Undivided, an R&B music group catered to individual expression through music, Unkai Daiko, a traditional Japanese drumming group, and Explorchestra, a student-run orchestra that allows its members to compose and perform their pieces.



Live music and local bands



Binghamton is home to countless local bands and live events on and off campus. If you’re looking to get involved in the live music scene right away, head on over to the West Side’s annual Porchfest celebration on Aug. 31, where hundreds of diverse musicians will perform on porches, driveways, yards and sidewalks. If you’re in a music group or interested in listening to local bands, the Bundy Museum of History and Art frequently hosts shows throughout the year that musicians can book.

On campus, the Student Association Programming Board hosts a variety of shows and concerts. Notably, its annual Battle of the Bands, a competition for students to show off their talent, gives participating groups the chance to win an opening spot for the Spring Fling headliner.



Dance groups

BU has a thriving dance community featuring a wide range of student groups. The Black Dance Repertoire explores “dance in all its forms” and performs at campus events like the African Student Organization’s Afahye, while MajorNoir, the University’s first Black majorette dance team, highlights various forms of Black dances encapsulating the diaspora.



If you want to explore Latin dance, check out the Candela Latin Dance Club, a beginner-friendly recreational and educational dance group. For those interested in ballroom, the Binghamton Ballroom Dance Association offers both a competitive team and more casual club. Binghamton’s Evolution Dance Company offers three levels of nine different styles of dance, and PARAMODA offers both K-pop and hip-hop dance units.



While the list of dance groups goes on, it’s safe to say that there is a place for any dance enthusiast on campus.



Publications



If you’re looking to get involved with an on-campus publication that prioritizes creativity, check out RENA Fashion Magazine and Free Press. RENA celebrates diversity, sustainability and self-expression through fashion, photography and creative writing. Their annual fashion show is a culmination of the work of the E-Board, photographers, hair and makeup artists, designers and models and features outfits that fit under a specific theme.



For students looking to get short stories, poetry and art published, check out Free Press, a free-form arts and culture magazine that publishes creative writing, painting, photography and more.