From live music to annual competitions, here are a few ways to get involved in the communities and traditions of each on-campus residence hall.

Binghamton University’s living communities aren’t just places to sleep and study. They’re hubs of tradition, community building and fun activities.

Whether you live in Newing College, Dickinson Community, College-in-the-Woods, Mountainview College, Hinman College or the Apartments, there are a variety of ways to get involved in your community.

Newing College

Newing College is known for its vibrant traditions and social community. Its oldest tradition is Newing Navy, hosted in the spring semester to celebrate the new season and featuring karaoke, games, dances and a bouncy house.

Promoting diversity and inclusiveness, Newing College is also home to the Lavender Living Community, an all-inclusive, supportive residential experience for LGBTQ+ students and allies. During Homecoming weekend, Newing College hosts several events for residents and alumni to chat or play a friendly game of co-rec volleyball and football.

Dickinson Community

Dickinson Community houses one of the most active community governments. The Dickinson Town Council helps organize many social events, such as Semi-Formal and Mutant Mania, a competition between all the community buildings in the spring, featuring athletic events like football, volleyball, frisbee and more.

Dickinson also has CoRE — Computer, Robotics and Engineering — a learning living community in O’Connor Hall. To all the football fanatics, Dickinson Community hosts co-rec football every fall, available for all students to participate.

College-in-the-Woods

College-in-the-Woods is one of Binghamton’s oldest communities, and it fosters many cultural traditions. Casino-in-the-Woods, one of the oldest traditions at College-in-the-Woods, turns the dining hall into a fully functioning Casino featuring real games that allow players to win real money.

For a night filled with free snacks and live music, stop by the Woods Jam, a night where student bands perform for the community. Like other residential communities, College-in-the-Woods also has friendly sports competitions at its Woods Olympics, featuring volleyball, basketball and relay races as well as co-rec football outside of the event.

Mountainview College

Mountainview College is known for Mountainview Jams, a space for students to perform or enjoy live shows. In the fall, students can enjoy a fall-themed gathering where they can paint pumpkins while sipping on cider.

The community also hosts Salamander Days, an event in the spring where yellow spotted salamanders slowly emerge from within the Nature Preserve, located just across the road. To celebrate this natural milestone, the Mountainview College community competes in a series of contests.

Hinman College

Hinman College is filled with energy and spirit, home to the largest student council in Binghamton. Dorm Wars is a tradition in the fall semester where each building competes under a chosen theme in a variety of events. The spring is home to Hysteria, an annual competition similar to Dorm Wars that features games, performances and Hinman pride.

This living community also has its own theatre company — the Hinman Production Company — open to all students looking to get involved in musicals, plays and comedy showcases.

The Apartments

While the Apartments may be a bit further from campus, the community still hosts several events throughout the year to foster community. The Apartments staff and student government host different social events during Welcome Weekend for new and returning students. During Family Weekend, Residential Life hides thousands of rubber ducks around the community for family and students to find and exchange for prizes.

One of the largest events hosted by the Apartments is its carnival at the end of the spring semester to celebrate a successful year. Featuring inflatables, games, food, photo booths and more, this event is open to all residential students.

No matter which living community you call home, the University makes it easy for you to get involved and make new friends. So step out of your comfort zone, check out events and see what your community has to offer — you might just find your new favorite school tradition.