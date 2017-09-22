I’d heard a mix of reviews about Number 5 before going: Some said it was amazing, some said it was overrated, but everyone I’ve talked to has said that the steak is a dream. After whirring around the revolving door into the quiet buzz of Number 5, my photographer and I were welcomed into a rustic dining room by soft jazz music playing in the background. We were seated on an elevated stage between a Frank Sinatra and a Pink Floyd poster.

For 75 years, the building stood as the Engine Company Number 5, serving the South Side of Binghamton until it was turned into a restaurant in the late 1970s, though the fireman’s pole remains sectioned off in the upstairs dining area. Looking around the establishment, it’s evident that the building has a lot of character. From the art on the walls to the old books on the shelves, Number 5 has worked to highlight the historic character of the interior and exterior, which offer customers a unique dining experience.

For Restaurant Week, they’ve selected some of the best of their expansive (and expensive) menu for $30. Although the price point is at the higher end, it’s a great deal for the caliber of food they offer — some entrees alone are more than that it costs for the three courses for dinner this week. Number 5’s menu uses enticing food jargon I’d typically have to ask my mother to explain to me — delicious even if I couldn’t quite pronounce the word for it. Even from the short list, it was hard to choose just one dish for each of the courses.

The first, and some may say the best, indicator of a good restaurant is the bread. Number 5 did not disappoint. The fluffy house bread was served on a wood cutting board with whipped red-pepper butter, a simple but delicious snack to start with while you ponder your choices. As an appetizer, I ordered the pan-seared scallops with dried blueberries, apricot and cranberry chutney. Cranberry chutney simply means that it’s a spiced cranberry mixture boiled down and used as a condiment. Never having considered the possibility of seafood combined with fruit, I was wary at what the waitress would bring, but it was surprisingly good. The scallops cut like butter and the dried fruit added a faint, musky tartness and tang to the rich decadence of the scallops. The photographer, Laura, ordered the baked French onion soup, spiked with applejack brandy, Parmesan and provolone cheese. From just one spoonful, it was easily one of the best French onion soups I’ve had; the applejack brandy added a warmth that highlighted the other flavors of the soup.

After these starters, our expectations were high for the entrees. I ordered the truffle-infused seared salmon topped with shredded beets and green-onion aioli. The salmon was among the best-cooked and -prepared salmon I’ve had. The salmon itself cut like butter and burst with truffle flavor in every bite. The beets and aioli, which is mayonnaise seasoned with garlic, added a welcome contrast of textures and taste to complement the salmon. I savored every bite. Across the table, Laura ordered the Greek chicken. The waitress raved that the Greek chicken was one of the more popular dishes, especially with patrons that ordered from menu of food offered at the bar. The chicken was fragrant with the smell of the lemon-butter sauce and the plate overflowed with spinach, feta and risotto.

At this point, we were stuffed. After each bite, thus far, we had raved about how good the food was on this little corner of Binghamton at the end of Vestal Parkway, and the third course didn’t disappoint. By sweet serendipity, the waitress ended up bringing us all three desserts: the Homemade Chocolate Decadence, bread pudding and blueberry-zucchini cake. Each dessert came topped with an airy whipped cream, and they were all sweet, rich endings to an indulgent meal.

Number 5 is the ideal spot in the Binghamton area for an upscale dining experience — a date, a birthday or just to treat yourself with some friends. Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to have a sampling of Number 5 without paying the full price for the fancy meals.