Walking into Alexander’s Cafe feels a little bit like coming home after a long trip. The black-and-white checkered floor and small counter area are reminiscent of a local deli or market, and the friendly staff give the establishment a warm, welcoming vibe. The restaurant, located in an odd corner of Downtown Binghamton on Chenango Street across from The Printing House, seems unassuming at first glance; but for those that are willing to travel off the beaten path, this cafe holds some seriously good food.

The cafe features a large seating area with glass windows that provide guests with fantastic views of the historic buildings that line the street, but my photographer, Stephen, and I chose to sit outside and appreciate the uncharacteristically warm fall weather. We quickly received a menu and began eagerly scanning it to see what was in store for our meal. For restaurant week, Alexander’s Cafe is offering a three-course dinner for $20 and a three-course lunch for $12. We went for dinner.

For our first course, we got to choose from British tomato soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms and Cobb salad. Stephen decided to be healthy and went for the salad. My love of seafood won over my desire to fit into my jeans, so I ordered the stuffed mushrooms. Both proved to be good choices. My mushrooms were perfectly cooked, with a stuffing that was crispy on the outside but warm and soft within. After stuffing another mushroom in my mouth, I also tried some of Stephen’s salad, which came with bits of bacon and chicken and tasted delightfully creamy with feta cheese.

Upon moving to the entree section of our menu, Stephen and I were met with four options, each of which sounded mouthwatering. I opted for a pan-seared tuna steak, while Stephen ordered pork Milanese. We were also given a choice of corn or garlic mashed potatoes for sides, and we ordered one of each. My tuna steak was pepper encrusted and came with wasabi mousse, which complemented the fish well and added some extra flavor to my corn. I liked the dish, but I found myself wishing that the dinner had slightly more substance to it. Stephen did not have this problem, and requested a box to take home some of his pork.

For dessert, the cafe offered two options: a New York-style cheesecake and a cannoli. We ordered one of each. Although the cannoli could have had a smoother filling and a harder, more flavorful crust, it still managed to remind me of visiting the bakery with my mother on Saturday mornings as a child, and was a lovely way to end my meal.

All in all, I had a wonderful time at Alexander’s Cafe and certainly will be returning for dinner. If you’re looking for a comfortable, welcoming place with good food and reasonable prices, Alexander’s Cafe is the place I would recommend.