This Restaurant Week at Social on State, it’s all about texture.

The tapas-style restaurant is serving three courses for $25, and you can pick any three items from their menu of 15. If you prefer three appetizers, you can choose more snack-like options, but if you’re craving something heartier, you can choose three entrees. The portion sizes were large, so don’t be afraid to come as a group and share.

Though my date and I each chose what we thought were one appetizer, one entree and one dessert, we were surprised by the order in which the savory items were served. Rather than bringing out the dishes based on the order in which we ordered them, the appetizer and entree selections were brought out in the order in which they were able to be prepared — this meant we were starting with macaroni and cheese and the grilled peach-and-burrata salad.

From the start, it was clear that at Social on State, tapas doesn’t necessarily apply to portion size. Our first courses were huge and we were stuffed by the end of them. The macaroni and cheese, which appears all over Instagram, was smoky, creamy and unsurprisingly photogenic. It was heavy as a first course, but would be perfect as a vegetarian main course. The salad was a mix of textures: creamy burrata on top of a bed of crunchy arugula, crisp pancetta and tangy dressing. While the peaches were sweet, they were hard and unpleasant. The burrata more than made up for that, however, especially when shoveled in our mouths in a combination with the other parts of the salad. It was smooth and just salty enough to whet our appetites for the next round.

We chose to try the Korean barbecue pork-belly tacos and chicken and waffles for our main course. Though these seemed to be served in smaller portions than the first part of our meal, we were so stuffed that it didn’t really matter. The tacos were very vinegary and the consistency was the same throughout. My date commented that he wished the carrot slaw on top had more crunch and that the sauce had a little more spice. On Social on State’s non-Restaurant Week menu, they serve an excellent crispy pork-belly skewer, so we were slightly disappointed. The chicken and waffles were delicious, however, with a mix of flavors that echoed the inventive combination of the salad. The chicken was deep fried and extra crunchy, with a slightly spicy crust, while the waffles were a sturdy and simple base. This dish was drizzled with maple syrup, which was perfect — when we could taste it. My date and I agreed that we wished there had been more of it on the plate.

For our dessert course, we ordered one of each of the two sweet options on the menu: the molten chocolate cake and the caramel apple-crisp sundae. The cake was very rich and topped with a small scoop of espresso ice cream that paired well with the slight bitterness of the chocolate. The sundae was another attempt at creative mixing, but one which didn’t live up to our previous plates. The subtle caramel ice cream was the star, served with apples and granola that didn’t quite hit their intended marks in terms of bite. While the apples were jarringly crunchy against the smooth ice cream, the granola was soggy. We found that the best way to eat the dessert was to order both and combine the cake and ice cream in one bite, though if you have to pick just one, the salted caramel ice cream is a lighter way to end the meal.

Social on State has earned a reputation for being just that — a social way to eat. Restaurant Week is no different, only a little cheaper. Adventurous eaters and those who stick to the safe side of things will both find pleasing options on the menu, but either way, the best way to eat here is certainly to go with someone else and split the small dishes in its intimate atmosphere.