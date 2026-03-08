Since its debut in 2023, Unkai Daiko has used the art of Japanese drumming to cultivate a community around music.

Steady hollow bangs that resonate not only through the ears but through the heart. Perfectly timed wooden clicks of complex rhythmic patterns. Call-and-response shouts that require great cooperation. Each aspect is a part of the foundation that builds what members of Unkai Daiko call their second home.

Unkai Daiko, Binghamton University’s traditional Japanese drumming performance organization, aims to establish awareness and appreciation for its craft. The organization is as much performance-based as it is educational, informative and inclusive.

Like many performance arts, taiko, the style of drumming Unkai Daiko performs, requires an immense level of communication and coordination. Performances include drumming in both unison and distinct rhythmic passages that only mesh when the performers act as one. Each member breathes together before their shouts so as not to be even slightly delayed. It’s no surprise their display of cooperation translates beyond the performance itself.

Evan Rich, vice president of Unkai Daiko and a senior majoring in computer science, described how the organization isn’t just a performance group, but a “home away from home.”

Through the practices and performances, members of the ensemble have built a deep sense of community. Yua Hanao, secretary of Unkai Daiko and a junior majoring in biology, described the gratitude she feels toward the organization and its members.

“As someone who was born and raised in Japan, it means a lot to have a place where Japanese culture can be shared and appreciated,” Hanao wrote in an email. “Being part of Unkai Daiko allows me to stay connected to my roots while also sharing something meaningful with others.”

As Unkai Daiko emphasizes in its mission statement, the ensemble is not only meant to perform. In fact, Unkai Daiko is more about the opportunity to showcase and appreciate an art and culture for both those already familiar with it and those looking to explore a new creative outlet.

Since its debut performance in December 2023, Unkai Diako has been working to foster a shared appreciation for its art. Each week, the group meets to rehearse its program and prepare for upcoming auditions, but it also hosts much more. Whether it’s information sessions, workshops, rehearsals, performances or more casual social events like the volleyball and bachi-making the group hosted last October, Unkai Daiko gives its members something to look forward to.

Last April, Unkai Daiko performed its first self-organized event, Arise. Arise is a showcase of the organization and its members, an event that many of whom, including Rich, point to as their favorite. Unkai Daiko will once again display its talents in the 2026 Arise showcase on April 26.

Audiences can expect to see many acts throughout the showcase, including the ensemble’s entire repertoire from the past two years, performances from drumming peers and the debut of two new songs — “letting [its] newer members shine,” according to Rich.

Members of Unkai Daiko’s E-Board encourage all to attend Arise this spring, regardless of whether or not they’re already acquainted with the traditional drumming style of taiko or aspects of Japanese culture.

“You don’t need a musical background to enjoy taiko,” Hanao wrote. “If you’re looking for a welcoming community and a new challenge, we’d love to see you at our GIM next semester! You’ll have the chance to connect with others through music, and we can’t wait to see you.”

Unkai Daiko has established an environment where students can connect with their cultural roots, music and each other. The organization is a welcoming community that allows its members to create meaningful memories. Whether it’s a creative musical outlet, sharing an appreciation for an art with other like-minded individuals or even just looking for new friends, Unkai Daiko offers a space for students to find a community.

“To me Unkai Daiko is a home away from home and a second family,” Rich wrote. “It’s made most of my closest friends at Binghamton and gives me something to look forward to no matter how busy my classwork gets.”