With Indiana Jones' return to theaters in June, let's look back at Jones' best and worst films.

This June, 1980s cinematic hero Indiana Jones is returning to theaters for his fifth theatrical outing with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” While some may argue that Jones belongs in a museum, it is not the years, but the mileage, as Lucasfilm hopes to squeeze a little more out of this classic franchise. One can only hope that the new film does not have the audience thinking, “sequels, why did it have to be a sequel?” In honor of the revival of the Indiana Jones franchise, here are all four Indiana Jones films, ranked.

4. “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008)

At the bottom of this list is the fourth and most recent Indiana Jones film, released almost 20 years after the third entry in the franchise. “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” is widely maligned as one of the worst examples of a franchise revival and for good reason. While it is not the worst film ever made, it pales in comparison to the first three Indiana Jones films and is incredibly disappointing given that director Steven Spielberg and star Harrison Ford both returned for the project. The low points of the film are Jones’ son, played by Shia LaBeouf, who feels shoehorned into the project, and the bizarre crystal skull aliens that are out of place in the franchise.

3. “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984)

The second entry in the Indiana Jones franchise is actually a prequel to the first film, taking place a year before the original. “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” finds itself at the bottom half of the list because it is by far the weirdest Indiana Jones film and this works both in its favor and to its detriment. Starting with the positives, Ford delivers a charismatic performance as Jones and the film takes the viewer on an incredible journey as Jones and his crew travels from the streets of Shanghai to India and into the Temple of Doom. However, the film has aged incredibly poorly with its racist depictions of Indian culture. Although it has a captivating premise and strong performances, the film does not hold up to modern scrutiny.

2. “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989)

The third Indiana Jones film has aged much better than its predecessor as this film depicts Jones competing with the Nazis to find the Holy Grail. Perhaps the best decision this film makes is to cast Sean Connery as Jones’ father as his presence adds new energy to the franchise. Likewise, the villainous trio of Elsa Schneider, Walter Donovan and Ernst Vogel make for an excellent team as they use their beauty, influence and military tact, respectively, to challenge Jones in a way that none of his previous adversaries could. The only reason “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” comes up short of the top spot on the list is that it is a sequel to one of the greatest films ever made.

1. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)

From John Williams’ iconic theme song to Jones evading boulders and his fear of snakes, “Raiders of the Lost Ark” has cemented its legacy in popular culture. The film won an impressive four Academy Awards and was nominated for Best Picture, an incredible achievement for an action-adventure film. Since then, the film has been preserved in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress and has an impressive 96 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes from both critics and fans. The film follows Jones as he races against the Nazis to find the Ark of the Covenant and its fast-paced action pairs perfectly with its snappy characters and beautifully real sets. “Raiders of the Lost Ark” is the perfect example of a classic film that holds up to the test of time.