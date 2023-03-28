Jacob Gressin/Contributing Photographer Red pepper gournay crepe. Close

This Thursday, I had the pleasure of visiting The Shop for one of the most delicious meals I have had in a long time. The Shop, located at 219 Washington St, has always been one of my go-to places to dine downtown, with its versatile menu, chic atmosphere and attentive staff. The Shop is for sure one of Downtown Binghamton’s gems. While I was familiar with The Shop upon my visit, I was happy to try a variety of dishes that I hadn’t tried before but will certainly try again.

The friendly staff treated my photographer, Jacob, and I to a selection of The Shop’s Restaurant Week menu, consisting of a three-course dinner for $25. Jacob and I were presented with such a vast array of dishes that I couldn’t wait to try a bite — or many bites — of each.

Jacob and I were given shirley temples to start, one of the first course drinks. Served in aesthetically pleasing glasses, the sweet, fizzy beverage was paired with a selection of second-course options. We first tried the feta fig walnut salad, paired with delicious greens, sweet candied walnuts, crumbled feta, dried fig and topped off with a sweet red wine vinaigrette. I immediately wanted to try this dish because of my affinity for salads that incorporate feta, walnuts and fruit. This salad was delicious, offering a light, refreshing and summery option that could be enjoyed in any season. The vinaigrette was not overpowering, letting the salad speak for itself. I particularly enjoyed the candied walnuts, as they added a nice crunch to the mix. Overall, this salad was one of my favorite items on the menu and is perfect for anyone who wants a light, yet substantial meal.

Next, we tried a Shop signature — a savory crepe. Personally, I love savory crepes and order one every time I go to The Shop. The red pepper gournay crepe was one I never tried, but after one bite, I knew it would become one of my go-to orders. At first, I was a bit skeptical, as I have never enjoyed red pepper, but this crepe changed my perspective. The red pepper eggplant whip paired with havarti and gumay cheeses offered a smokey, sweet combination that Jacob and I couldn’t get enough of. I’ve found that red pepper can be overpowering in meals, but this wasn’t the case. The red pepper blended perfectly with the flavors of the light and creamy cheeses. Additionally, the crepe was paired with a yogurt sauce which offered an enjoyable contrast to the smokiness of the crepe. I would recommend this dish to anyone who wants a more substantial dinner option. If you order this dish, beware — every bite will leave you wanting another.

The last item Jacob and I tried was the double smash burger. I would describe this burger as a unique, dangerously delicious elevation of a classic American cheeseburger, served with fries and ketchup. After trying it myself, I can understand why The Shop’s burgers have such a good reputation. The burger was juicy, tender and flavorful. I especially enjoyed the addition of caramelized onions, as they created a wonderful sweet and savory combination with the saltiness of the burger and American cheese. The pickles added a nice crunch, and to top it all off, an aioli-esque burger sauce brought all the flavors together. The soft brioche bun was sturdy enough to keep the moisture in without getting soggy. Additionally, the fries were battered to perfection. I love fries with a nice crunch, and these fries offered just that — crisp on the outside, and soft on the inside. If you order this, you will not be disappointed.

After Jacob and I finished the second-course items, we were presented with both third-course options. The first was the New York-style cheesecake, served with an aesthetically pleasing finish of chocolate and strawberry sauces sprinkled with powdered sugar. The cheesecake was to die for — rich and creamy, with a tender crust. I am a fan of anything that combines chocolate and strawberry, so you can imagine that this cheesecake was a favorite of mine. I particularly enjoyed the strawberry sauce, as it offered a tart contrast to the cheesecake, ensuring the cake was not overly sweet. The second option, the iced Irish coffee, is a perfect dessert drink to finish off the meal. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce, it included a splash of Bailey’s Irish Cream to enrich the cold brew.

The quality of the food and the excellent service we received left Jacob and me satisfied and impressed with our experience. The Shop has something delicious to offer for all palates this Restaurant Week. With substantial portions and delicious dishes, The Shop’s Restaurant Week menu will ensure you get your money’s worth.