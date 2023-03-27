Caspar Carson/Assistant Photo Editor Asparagus cakes. Close

It isn’t an understatement to call the Lost Dog Cafe one of Binghamton’s culinary staples. Located in the heart of Downtown Binghamton, the restaurant has gained a reputation as one of Binghamton’s best and is an instant recommendation for anyone looking to impress their family with a Binghamton restaurant. With this in mind, I was incredibly excited to visit Lost Dog for Restaurant Week, where I sampled their $25 three-course dinner menu.

The first course presented to me and my dining companion, Caspar, was the appetizer. I personally ordered the sunny dip for my appetizer. Paired with a soft, fluffy naan and topped with cheese, this sun-dried tomato dip was a sweetly acidic explosion of flavor. The consistency of the dip was incredibly smooth, and I found it to not be very overpowering. Meanwhile, Caspar ordered the asparagus cakes for his appetizer. When I sampled this dish, I was met with a crispy bite and a nicely-flavored asparagus filling. The flavor profile of the cake helped emphasize the different accents and sauces that came alongside it, including a strong flavoring of sriracha. The cake itself did not linger long in the mouth and left me with a clean palette after I finished eating it.

While we waited for our entrees to arrive, I couldn’t help but take in the wonderful ambiance of the Cafe. The exposed brick walls and off-beat paintings that lined them gave off a very indie, free-spirited vibe. Meanwhile, the warm lighting of the dining area made the cafe feel more intimate and personal.

Our next course soon arrived. The first entree we tried was the spring chicken cassoulet. Surrounded by a rich and creamy stew that was full of meaty and hearty flavors, I found the oven-roasted chicken to be very moist and flavorful. The well-seasoned, but not overpowering, chicken formed a nice tandem with the stew, which had an incredible interplay of flavors. The combination of sausage and peas in particular built upon the stew’s depth of flavor.

The second entree we tried was the chargrilled sirloin. The well-cooked and flavorful steak paired well with the savory, meaty demi-glace sauce and the creamy and chunky mashed potatoes. The dish also featured some very delectable braised spring greens that gave a nice sense of earthiness to the dish.

My favorite entree I sampled, however, was the rigatoni ala vodka, perhaps Lost Dog’s most famous dish. The vodka sauce managed an incredible depth of flavor, walking a fine line between savory and sweet while packing a rich and creamy punch into every bite that left me wanting more. The pasta, meanwhile, was perfectly cooked and the parmesan topping added a nice amount of nuttiness. Overall, it is as close to food perfection as one can get.

Last, but certainly not least was the desserts. Caspar ordered the mint chocolate chip ice cream and described it to me in great detail. He mused that the chocolate, mint and cream managed a delicate balance. The ice cream gave off a milky sweet taste with a hint of “green” from the mint, according to his description. I personally ordered the guinness chocolate cake. I found the cake to have a deep, rich chocolate flavoring with a dense texture that complemented the darkness of the chocolate. The cream cheese frosting, meanwhile, helped lighten up and counterbalance the chocolate, adding a hint of creamy and twangy flavor to a predominately dark flavor profile.

The best dessert, however, was not one either of us ordered. When our waitress brought out a tres leches cake for us to sample, I was blown away. Like a snickerdoodle in cake form, this sponge cake tasted of smooth vanilla with a strong hint of cinnamon. The smooth, light cream frosting gave a hint of sugar to the more richly flavored cake and the fresh strawberries on top added freshness to the flavor profile. When I learned this isn’t a regular menu item I was shocked, and I sincerely hope that Lost Dog brings it on full-time as it was simply incredible.

Overall, whether it is restaurant week or not, Lost Dog is a must-visit stop for anyone interested in Binghamton’s culinary scene. If you do plan to make the trip to sample their dinner menu before restaurant week comes to a close, I strongly recommend the combination of sunny dip, rigatoni ala vodka and the tres leches cake. No matter what you choose, however, your taste buds will feel found at the Lost Dog Cafe.