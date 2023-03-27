Approaching its first full year of business, The Grove has become a hot spot for Binghamton students with its convenient location on Court Street and its wide selection of American and Halal food.

To ring in this semester’s Restaurant Week, my photographer, Kai, and I chose to dine at The Grove during one of its quieter hours. It was 1 p.m. in the afternoon on a school day so the demographic of the restaurant was less student-oriented than usual, but that did little to tarnish the inherently vibrant atmosphere that The Grove has built for itself. The staff played their part in maintaining a fun and welcoming environment, the overhead TVs played baseball for sports lovers and the music queue had a delicate balance of ‘80s pop and 2000s Kesha.

The Grove’s Restaurant Week menu consisted of a three-course lunch menu for $12 as well as a three-course dinner menu for $25. The first-course lunch options included a caesar salad, chicken strips or garlic bread, and Kai and I were both set on indulging in some midday garlicky grub. When the waitress brought it out, I was pleasantly surprised by the classy presentation of the food — the bread lay on a bed of Italian lettuce while bordering a dish of salsa and was garnished with a layer of pico and melted cheese. Although just the appetizer, the garlic bread was buttery and soft and definitely something Kai and I would come back for on its own.

For our main course, I got the Greek salad with salmon and Kai got the pasta primavera with mushrooms and grilled chicken. Coming from someone with a deep appreciation for a good salmon filet, The Grove did not disappoint. With a crispy layer of skin and a fall-apart interior, the salmon was a perfect supplement to the Greek salad. Alone, the salad wasn’t necessarily standout, but the protein add-ons are worth the extra buck and elevate the meal to its full potential. Kai also enjoyed her primavera and was particularly fond of its creamy, light sauce. She would have enjoyed it more if they didn’t hold back on the mushrooms, but the added grilled chicken made up for it with its robust flavor and seasoning.

Last but not least, we were able to muster up enough room in our stomachs for some obligatory Restaurant Week dessert. We got to choose between two slices of cake — a New York-style cheesecake or a cream cheese frosting carrot cake. After much contemplation, we chose the latter. Neither Kai nor I are huge cake lovers because of its much-too-common dry, spongy texture. The Grove, however, showed us just what we’ve been missing. Topped with a generous coat of frosting and a creamy caramel drizzle, the cake exceeded our expectations. Every bite was moist, lightly spiced and crowned with the zesty cheesecake frosting.

As a busy college student, I don’t have such extravagant midafternoon lunches that often, but my dining experience at The Grove was the reminder I needed to take more advantage of the local and delicious options right under our noses. The combination of impeccable service, a lively daytime atmosphere and the delectable food at a reasonable price made this Restaurant Week one for the books. I have yet to visit The Grove for their dinner menu, but I have no doubt I’ll be back for seconds.

Whether you’re a brunch enthusiast or more of a nighttime patron, The Grove will rise up to the occasion. What’s more, the restaurant doesn’t stop at good food. If you’re in the mood for a meal with a side of festivities, they’ve got bingo and karaoke too.