Lost Dog Cafe & Lounge, located at the intersection of Water Street and Henry Street in Downtown Binghamton, is a favorite among students, notably for its trendy, cozy vibe and its quick gourmet meals. As a student who has gone here with friends for over three years, I was delighted to return on behalf of Pipe Dream for Restaurant Week.

Founded in 1994 by Binghamton natives Marie McKenna and Elizabeth Hughes, Lost Dog Cafe & Lounge serves as a center for musical performances and late-night lounging with friends or dates. Named after Hughes’ chihuahua Clarese, Lost Dog Cafe & Lounge provides a $12 three-course lunch from Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. They also provide a $20 three-course dinner from 4 p.m. until closing. The establishment offers both takeout and dine-in options.

When I entered the cafe, I was immediately met with the familiar and homey environment I had grown to appreciate over the course of my college career. The staff was incredibly friendly and followed proper COVID-19 safety guidelines by wearing gloves and masks. I sat down at around 1:30 p.m. and almost every table was full of people of all ages, including toddlers. Music is a staple to the restaurant’s appeal with soulful covers of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen and “Across the Universe” by the Beatles being just two notable tunes that softly played throughout the cafe’s speakers.

For starters, I ordered the creamy tomato basil soup. Although I am not a big soup-eater, this was absolutely delicious! The consistency was the perfect combination of solid and creamy, offering a little hint of vodka sauce and parmesan cheese. Though the portion size was small, it might’ve been for the better because I would have eaten the entire restaurant’s supply. My dining partner Ariel ordered the Dog House salad, which featured basic greens, garbanzo beans, tomato and cucumber with a mango ginger vinaigrette. I felt it could’ve used more of a kick to it, but Ariel enjoyed it a lot, which is all that matters.

For the main course, I went with a Philly cheesesteak and mac ’n cheese while Ariel went with the signature rigatoni ala vodka. I, for one, am a sucker for Philly cheesesteaks — or anything with cheese really — so I was excited about this dish. However, I was a little let down when the ribeye steak was cold and hard. The cheese melted into it and the veggies were perfect, but the steak could’ve used a little more heat. The mac ‘n cheese, on the other hand, was superb and packed with a variety of seasonings and cheeses. Ariel loved her rigatoni ala vodka dish and so did I. Growing up in an Italian household, dishes like these are put on a pedestal and I’m proud to say that Lost Dog Cafe & Lounge knocked it out of the park with that one.

For dessert, I went with a cherry cupcake and Ariel ordered a chocolate chip M&M cookie. I am not the biggest fan of sweets, but I felt the cupcake was the perfect dessert for the variety of meals I had just eaten. The frosting was a little too sweet, but the cake and maraschino cherry on top made this dessert to die for. Ariel liked her chocolate chip cookie, saying that it came out warm, gooey and delicious.

Lost Dog Cafe & Lounge is a great place to stop by with family, friends or a date. The colorful lights and unique decor establish an atmosphere of comfort, complemented with amazing food. If you are a Binghamton University student who has yet to visit this establishment, I highly recommend you do before Restaurant Week ends on April 22.