DJ will perform a set, answer student questions on Looped

Get ready to attend a rave in the comfort of your own home on Oct. 23 as DJ Steve Aoki takes the virtual stage for this year’s fall concert.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the Student Association Programming Board (SAPB) will host Binghamton University’s annual fall concert virtually for the first time. Aoki will also be the first artist in 10 years to perform for the fall concert that is not a rap or hip-hop artist. Last year, rappers Doja Cat and Gucci Mane performed at the Events Center, and in 2018, rapper 21 Savage was scheduled to perform until a snowstorm impeded his travel to Binghamton and his show was canceled.

Sophia Cavalluzzi, SA vice president for programming and a senior majoring in English, said Aoki was the most requested artist on this year’s fall concert survey, and having a DJ for a virtual concert makes it easier to bring the party atmosphere home in a safe manner.

“We chose [Aoki] as he was the highest voted musical artist on the fall survey we sent out over the summer,” Cavalluzzi wrote in an email. “We also thought having a DJ would be cool, so we could encourage students to stay safe inside with their roommates, stream the show on their TVs and have an at-home rave/party.”

Aoki is an American DJ and record producer. Born in Miami, Florida, he started his music career while he was a student at the University of California, Santa Barbara where he produced records and ran underground concerts out of his apartment. In 1996, Aoki founded his own record label, Dim Mak Records, which has since released music by other electronic and house artists such as MSTRKRFT, Mustard Pimp and Tiësto.

Aoki broke through with his first studio album “Wonderland” in 2012, which was later nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronica Album. He has collaborated with artists from many genres, including will.i.am, Linkin Park, Iggy Azalea, blink-182, BTS, Louis Tomlinson, the Backstreet Boys and Lauren Jauregui. He is also known for his house remixes of songs such as “Pursuit of Happiness” by Kid Cudi and “Ashes” by Celine Dion. In 2012, Aoki was named the highest-grossing dance artist in North America from tours by Pollstar.

Aoki is known for his on-stage antics, which include crowd surfing, throwing cake and spraying champagne onto his audience. He also holds several marks from Guinness World Records, including “longest crowd cheer” and “most amount of glow sticks for 30 seconds.” In addition, he holds the record for “most traveled musician in one year” from 2014, when he performed 161 shows in 41 countries. He is also the founder of the Steve Aoki Charitable Fund, which raises money for humanitarian relief organizations across the world.

The fall concert will consist of a 40-minute set by Aoki followed by a twenty minute question and answer period. Students can submit questions for Aoki to answer live during the Q&A through the Google form on the SAPB’s Instagram page. The show will be held on a virtual platform called Looped. A registration link will be made available closer to the show date.