Netflix, Hulu offer many options to keep you entertained while indoors

IMBD “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is one of many romantic comedies currently available for streaming. Close

Hard times often draw us back to what is comfortable and classic, and for many, a romantic comedy movie is a perfect example of that. If you need something to pass the time while you’re stuck at home, living vicariously through a rom-com might be the answer. For fans of the genre looking for new recommendations or reminders of past favorites, here’s Pipe Dream’s list of the best rom-coms Netflix and Hulu have to offer.

“Love, Rosie” (Netflix)

This film is a new hit that focuses on the lives of two best friends, Rosie and Alex, who are both secretly in love with one another. After a teen pregnancy, multiple failed relationships and moving across the world and back, the two finally end up together. “Love, Rosie” is a great movie to watch while snuggling up on the couch with family, housemates or pets for a relaxing night in.

“Dear John” (Netflix)



“Dear John” is a Nicholas Sparks favorite that follows the lives of two characters, John and Savannah. John is in the military on leave and meets Savannah, a college student, while she is building homes for Habitat for Humanity. The two quickly fall in love, but end up separated because of 9/11 and other life circumstances. You’ll have to watch to see whether or not they end up together, but “Dear John” is sure to hold your attention and entertain you while you’re in quarantine.

“Alex Strangelove” (Netflix)

“Alex Strangelove” follows the journey of a high school student named Alex as he struggles with his own sexuality, and tries to balance his newfound relationship with a female friend with his growing attraction for openly gay teenager Elliot. The film serves as an entertaining exploration of how we figure out what we really want in our younger years, and is a breath of fresh air in a genre often dominated by representations of straight relationships, providing a much-needed example of a queer rom-com relationship.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (Netflix)



This movie is a Netflix original that took the world by storm. The movie is about a girl, Lara Jean, who writes five letters to all the boys she has ever had a crush on. She hides the letters away, but somehow they end up being sent out. One of the letters was sent to Peter, who is just getting out of a messy breakup. Peter and Lara Jean decide to team up and fake a relationship to get back at his ex and allow Lara Jean to protect herself from the truth the other letters hold. However, the two quickly develop real feelings for one another and the movie shows their interesting journey toward sharing those feelings with one another. If you haven’t already watched “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” there is no better time than now to do so — you won’t regret it.



“Leap Year” (Hulu)

This is a classic rom-com that will have you rooting for the underdog, or in this case, a man named Declan whom the main character, Anna, never thought she would end up with. The movie follows a series of unfortunate events that ultimately lead to Anna and Declan meeting. Anna, who is engaged to another man, must confront how she feels about Declan and how she wants her life to look. “Leap Year” will have you looking forward to the end of self-quarantining so you can get out there and find your soulmate.