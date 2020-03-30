Although dine-in options are shut down for the foreseeable future at restaurants across New York state, some of Binghamton’s local restaurants are still offering delivery or takeout.

Satisfy your cravings with takeout, delivery options

With the sudden and immediate closure of bars and restaurants throughout the entirety of New York state, many local and family-owned restaurants are struggling to get through the coronavirus pandemic financially. Binghamton is no exception, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “New York State on PAUSE” executive order has forced some area restaurants to close completely. Nevertheless, a handful of local eateries are still offering takeout and delivery options, and those staying in Binghamton for the rest of the semester can still satisfy food cravings by ordering in and supporting their favorite independent restaurants. From homemade Asian cuisine to fancy tapas and cocktails, here are some popular Binghamton-area establishments that are still open and running.

205 Dry — Offers delivery and takeout

Although you’ll miss out on sitting in and experiencing the Roaring ’20s atmosphere of the restaurant, you can still bite into 205 Dry’s speakeasy-inspired dishes by ordering takeout or delivery. The restaurant also offers weekly takeout specials, which include a make-it-yourself kit for cocktails including margaritas and strawberry mules, along with one of their popular entrees.

Pizza Nia’s — Offers delivery and takeout

If you’re craving an authentic New York City slice of pizza, Pizza Nia’s on Rotary Avenue is still open for takeout or delivery through the BingBite app and website. The family-owned pizzeria features New York City-style thin-crust pizza pies, wings, subs and other Italian-inspired cuisine. They also offer $2 pizza slices with a variety of toppings including pepperoni, sausage, peppers, broccoli and black olives.

Long Feng Chinese Restaurant — Offers delivery and takeout

Though finding authentic Chinese food in Binghamton can be difficult, Long Feng on Glenwood Avenue offers a decent variety of Chinese cuisine for delivery and takeout on their website. Their menu is expansive, with dishes ranging from Western-style General Tso’s chicken to authentic Hong Kong duck. In light of COVID-19, numerous Chinese restaurants have been losing business because of racism and xenophobia, so supporting a local Chinese restaurant can make a real difference.

Taj Tandoor Restaurant — Offers delivery and takeout

Fans of Moghul on campus can satisfy their Indian food cravings by ordering from Taj Tandoor Restaurant, a small Indian eatery that serves tandoori dishes and other flavorful cuisine. Some popular items on their menu are the chicken tikka masala and homemade naan bread. Located conveniently on Main Street, students living on the West Side can easily pick up takeout while getting their daily steps in.

Social on State — Offers delivery and takeout



Binghamton’s annual Restaurant Week may be postponed this spring, but Social on State is still celebrating the occasion by bringing Restaurant Week home to its customers. The tapas restaurant is offering a three for $25 Restaurant Week special that is eligible for takeout and curbside pickup, as well as its regular menu for delivery through Grubhub. In the spirit of Restaurant Week, they are also donating 50 cents from every Restaurant Week takeout meal to Binghamton Food Rescue. With specialty items such as flaming hot mac & cheese, grilled octopus and New York strip steak, ordering from Social on State is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a date night if you’re stuck in quarantine with your significant other.

Whole in the Wall — Offers delivery and takeout

For those who adhere to dietary restrictions, natural foods restaurant Whole in the Wall is still open for both delivery and takeout, which can be handed to you right at your car. The local restaurant caters to all palates with their vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, including homemade pesto pizza, creamy mushroom soup and black bean chili. If you’re eager to satisfy your sweet tooth, they also deliver baked desserts made from scratch.

The Colonial — Offers delivery and takeout

A popular Downtown Binghamton spot, The Colonial is open for takeout and delivery through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats. The bar and restaurant features a $5 item that switches off every few days, including $5 boneless wings, burgers and Southern chicken sandwiches. They’re also selling alcohol to go, including 12-packs of White Claw hard seltzers and mimosa kits with a bottle of champagne and orange juice.