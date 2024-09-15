From overnight oats to a chickpea salad, here are a few quick and easy dishes to make in the comfort of your dorm.

Picture this. You’re cozy in your dorm after a long day of classes planning to stay in for the night. Then, a wave of hunger hits you. But what if we told you you didn’t need to venture out to a dining hall in your pajamas? It’s totally possible to chef it up in your room. Here’s a list of several delicious snacks you can make in the comfort of your dorm.

Mug cake

No pots or pans? No problem. You can make a super easy and delicious cake using your trusty microwave and a mug. Mix one-fourth cup of all-purpose flour with one-fourth cup of white sugar, two tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder, one-eighth teaspoon of baking soda and one-eighth teaspoon of salt in a microwave-safe mug. Next, stir in three tablespoons of milk, two tablespoons of canola oil, one tablespoon of water and one-fourth teaspoon of vanilla extract. Microwave for one minute and 45 seconds or until it’s cooked in the middle and enjoy.

Apple “donuts”

All you’ll need is one apple and any spreads or toppings you’d like. Slice the apple on its side and then carve a hole in the middle to create donut-shaped pieces. Whether you choose store-bought frosting to pair with sprinkles or you’re more of a peanut butter and chocolate chip person, there’s no doubt that these will hit the spot.

S’mores trail mix

While trail mix is a balanced snack, it can get boring. If you’re looking to spice up this classic treat, making it s’mores-themed is the way to go. Mix Teddy Grahams or your favorite cereal like Cinnamon Toast Crunch with mini marshmallows and chocolate chips. Feel free to throw in some nuts or pretzels for an extra crunch.

Mini charcuterie board

You may have seen elaborate charcuterie boards pop up on your Instagram or TikTok, but it’s no secret that a dorm room may not give you enough space to make one. That’s why a mini charcuterie board can be a perfect solution. Grab a plate and pile on your favorite cheeses, crackers and dried fruits.

Nutella and banana “sushi”

For a quick snack, spread some Nutella on a tortilla wrap, place a banana inside, roll it up and slice into little “sushi” pieces. These bite-sized sweet treats are sure to become your new favorite thing. It’s also the perfect snack to make with friends.

Nachos

For a quick fix, put some tortilla chips on a plate, sprinkle your desired cheese and microwave for 20 seconds. To spice it up, you can add other toppings like sour cream, jalapenos and cilantro.

Apple “chips and dip”

Mix one cup of vanilla Greek yogurt with about one-fourth cup of creamy peanut butter and toss in some chocolate chips. Slice up an apple, dip and enjoy.

Avocado toast

Avocado toast is a hearty snack, and there are tons of ways to change it up. After smashing some avocado on your toast with a fork, you can add anything from pepper and red chili flakes to an egg from the dining hall.

Chickpea salad

For a simple and well-balanced dish, mix chickpeas with chopped-up tomatoes and cucumbers. Add your favorite dressing or seasonings and enjoy.

Overnight oats

Overnight oats are just about as Pinterest-esque as you can get. All you’ll need is yogurt, milk, oats, honey, chia seeds, cinnamon and any berries you’d like. In a jar, combine one-third cup of milk, one-fourth cup of Greek yogurt, one-fourth cup of rolled oats, two teaspoons of honey and chia seeds and one-fourth teaspoon of ground cinnamon to taste. Mix in some berries, cover it with a lid and place it in the fridge overnight.