Blloshmi becomes eighth Bearcat to score 100 career goals in loss.

Returning home after a win against Colgate last Saturday, the Binghamton women’s lacrosse team took on Le Moyne, ultimately dropping the match 11-10 in overtime. Despite the loss, senior attack Emma Blloshmi scored five goals, notching her 100th career goal in the process — the eighth Bearcat in program history to do so.

“Disappointed in the outcome today,” said Binghamton head coach Stephanie Allen. “I think Le Moyne came out and was really hungry, and we just didn’t show up and perform to our best ability today.”

Despite Le Moyne (3-1) winning the opening draw control, the Bearcats (2-3) were first to record shots thanks to a pair of attempts from junior midfielder Mia Forte, while Blloshmi scored Binghamton’s first goal of the day with an assist from senior attack Jess Robinson.

Le Moyne tied the game at 1-1, but Blloshmi quickly responded with her second goal of the game, giving Binghamton back the lead. Robinson followed up with a pair of goals, bringing the Bearcats’ lead to 4-1 as the first quarter came to a close.

“[Blloshmi]’s pretty stable for us and consistent in her performance,” Allen said. “Just wish we could have had that across the board and not just from a couple of individuals today. I know we’re capable of that and congratulations to [Blloshmi] on meeting that milestone.”

After a save from sophomore goalie Emily Backlin prevented a Dolphin score, Blloshmi notched her third goal of the game to open scoring in the second quarter. Le Moyne responded with one of their own to make the score 5-2.

The two opponents traded possessions, with neither able to find twine until a second goal from the Dolphins brought the score within two, forcing a Binghamton timeout. Blloshmi once again extended the lead, scoring another goal for the Bearcats and putting them up 6-3 by the end of the first half.

“[Backlin] certainly gave us some opportunity out there,” Allen said. “Wish we could have converted a little bit better on the offensive end, but she had some good stops out there between the pipes and we needed to be a little bit better ball handlers out there offensively today.”

Le Moyne was the first to score in the second half, rattling off consecutive scores to bring the game within one heading into a media timeout. The Dolphins did not slow down, tying the game at 6-6 coming out of the timeout and shortly thereafter taking a 7-6 lead thanks to a free-position shot.

Sophomore midfielder Christina Lauro tied the game 7-7 thanks in part to an assist from Blloshmi, ending Le Moyne’s 4-0 run to start the half. The Dolphins continued to attack the Bearcats’ net, however, retaking the lead with their fifth goal of the quarter with just 15 seconds remaining on the scoreboard.

“I think [Le Moyne] picked up their tempo, they were sharing the ball a little bit better in that second half, moving at a little bit higher pace and zipping the ball around a little bit faster than they were in the first half,” Allen said. “We just weren’t recovering fast enough out there and obviously putting them on the eight-meter worked out in their favor.”

Robinson struck first in the fourth quarter, finding the back of the net thanks to a free-position shot and tying the game, but Le Moyne quickly responded with another goal of its own. Blloshmi continued to paint the net, scoring her fifth goal of the game on a free-position shot and notching her 100th career goal, bringing the game to another deadlock.

Once again, the two opponents traded scores, this time tying the game at 10-10. With neither team scoring again, the game headed into overtime. After winning the draw control, a free position shot from Le Moyne gave the Dolphins an 11-10 victory.

“[Villanova’s] a really tough opponent,” Allen said. “The next two games are an entirely different level and we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and make sure that we’re following our strategy and game plan a little bit better as we head into the next two competitions.”

The Bearcats look to bounce back on Saturday, Feb. 28 as they take on Villanova at home. First draw control is scheduled for noon at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.