Bearcats' three-game winning streak snapped with 74-51 loss.

The Binghamton women’s basketball team had its three-game winning streak snapped with a 74-51 loss to Buffalo on Wednesday night. The Bulls’ offensive production overwhelmed the Bearcats from tipoff, outscoring BU 52-34 in the paint and 18-8 in fast break points, which made the difference.

Buffalo (8-0) got off to an auspicious start, going on an 11-0 run in the first five minutes of the game. Meanwhile, BU (5-4) went 0-of-9 from the field before a jumper from junior guard Kaia Goode got them on the board. After this point, the Bearcats scored just four more points as the Bulls led 20-6 at the end of one.

Binghamton managed to close the gap slightly in the second quarter, outscoring Buffalo 15-13. After shooting just 15 percent in the first quarter, BU shot at a 63.64 percent clip in the second. Meanwhile, despite holding the Bulls to just 5-of-16 shooting in the second quarter, the Bearcats faced a 33-21 deficit going into halftime.

Coming out of halftime, a back and forth between the two teams ensued as they traded baskets. While Binghamton’s offense was able to keep pace with Buffalo, the Bulls seemingly could not miss from the field, making 10-of-13 in the third quarter to grow its lead to 19 going into the fourth.

After sophomore guard Kaylee Krysztof drained a three to start the fourth, Buffalo responded with an 8-0 run to make it a 67-43 game. At this point, the game was out of reach for BU, looking to make up a 24-point deficit in the final 6:44. The Bearcats’ defense was unable to keep pace with the Bulls, who went on to capture a 74-51 win.

The Bearcats’ depth was present in this game, even with the lopsided result. Sophomore guard Bella Pucci tallied 10 points and eight rebounds. Fellow sophomore guard Yanniah Boyd added 10 points as well along with four rebounds and three assists. As a team, BU struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 2-of-18.

After a two-week break, Binghamton will take on Siena on Sunday, Dec. 15. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at MVP Arena in Loudonville, New York.