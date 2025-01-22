Binghamton breaks attendance record in second-annual “Beyond the Classroom Game” against Vermont.

The Binghamton women’s basketball team dropped America East matchups to Vermont and Albany on Thursday and Sunday, falling to 3-3 in conference play. The Bearcats shot below 40 percent from the field in both games as their offensive woes resulted in a 0-2 week.

BU (11-8, 3-3 AE) began its weekend with its second annual “Beyond the Classroom Game” on Thursday, playing in front of a record crowd of 4,627 against Vermont (9-10, 4-1 AE). Despite the home-court advantage, Binghamton came up short in a low-scoring 55-46 affair, with the Catamounts out-rebounding the hosts 41-30, 10 of which were offensive boards.

“The shots and layups that we had been making — I think we just assumed we were going to make them again today,” said head coach Mary Grimes. “We didn’t get many second-chance opportunities and that was a glaring stat.”

Redshirt junior guard Jadyn Weltz was the only Bearcat who finished with double figures, scoring 15 points off 6-of-13 shooting. The rest of the team shot 12-of-37, just 32 percent from the field. Facing a 17-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter, Binghamton outscored the Catamounts 16-10 in the last period but still came up short by nine.

“Vermont is an unbelievable team offensively,” Grimes said. “I was proud of our team for holding them to just 55 points. But we have to be able to embrace contact and finish our own possessions.”

In its second game of the week on Saturday, the Bearcats faltered against first-place Albany (16-3, 6-0 AE), suffering its largest defeat in AE play of the season at 79-55. The Great Danes came out hot straight out of the gate with 22 points in the first quarter. The Bearcats were unable to contain the Albany offense, which accumulated 24 total assists. Overall, the visitors also shot 19-of-55 from the field and 9-of-24 from three-point range as BU was inefficient offensively for the second straight game.

Sophomore guard Bella Pucci was the only Bearcat who finished with double digits with 15 points. Ultimately, the Binghamton defense was unable to contain the Great Danes’ graduate student forward Kayla Cooper, who went for 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds. With the win, Albany stayed undefeated at 6-0 in conference play, while BU dropped to .500 in league play.

Binghamton will look to get back on track against Bryant on Saturday, Jan. 25. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. at the Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center in Vestal, New York.