Two Bearcats earn first-place finishes at the three-day meet.

The men’s and women’s track and field teams competed over the weekend at the Colonial Outdoor Track & Field Teams Relays hosted by William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. After three days of competition, the men placed seventh out of 33 teams, while the women placed eighth out of 30.

“I thought it was a really good meet,” said Binghamton head coach Mike Thompson. “I felt that the distance runners and sprinters, especially, had a good weekend.”

Highlighting the Bearcat men’s performance was graduate student Marcus Johnson, who placed first in the 400 hurdles with a time of 50.98 and second in the triple jump with a distance of 14.51m. Sophomore Liam Cody took home silver in the 1,500 with a time of 3:55.54. In the 110-meter hurdles was sophomore Brennan Delany, who placed fourth with a time of 14.60. Rounding out the top-five finishes for BU was sophomore Putu Sutayasa, who finished fifth in the long jump with a distance of 7.07m.

“The hurdle race was excellent,” Thompson said. “That time will almost certainly qualify [Johnson] for the regional championships, so it was great that he could run that well right out of the gate. You know, last year, he ran a little bit faster, but it was at the very end of the season, so he’s in a great spot. The triple jump, his distance wasn’t his best, but he was jumping really well, he just kept fouling his good jump, so it was a great weekend for Marcus.”

Other standout performances came from freshman Oliver Jibb, who placed sixth in the 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 9:23.95, and junior Matthew Oluwole, who tied for sixth in the high jump with a distance of 1.93m. Sophomore Jose Iraola-Ceely placed seventh in the hammer throw with a distance of 48.68m.

“I just think that the sprinters as a whole were solid,” Thompson said. “I was really impressed with the men’s 4×1 relay, because most of the regular runners on that relay didn’t run, so we kind of threw it together last minute, and they ran very well. So it was it was nice to see them, one get the chance and two run a really good relay, so I thought that was great.”

On the women’s side, senior Jennifer Mui took home gold in the 3,000 steeplechase with a time of 10:37.05. Graduate student Gianna Hoose placed second in the hammer throw with a distance of 49.25m. Finishing off the Bearcat women’s top-five finishes was junior Sydney Leitner in the 5,000 with a distance of 17:07.09 that earned her fourth place.

“I thought the highlight was Jen Mui in the steeplechase, she ran very well,” Thompson said. “Again, the sprinters and the hurdlers, they really, as a whole, did well.”

Continuing the Bearcats’ success was sophomore Carlea Davis in the triple jump, who placed seventh with a distance of 11.61m. Two Bearcats placed eighth in their respective events, sophomore Deborah Estabine in both the hammer with a distance of 45.99m and the shot put with a distance of 11.81m, and freshman Siena Jacobson in the pole vault with a distance of 3.55m.

“Carlea Davis in the triple jump [has] really come on strong in the past couple of months,” Thompson said. “She had her first ever 38-foot triple jump, which was a huge barrier for her, and I thought that was also a highlight.”

The Bearcats will head to Bucknell to compete at the Bison Outdoor Challenge from Saturday, April 12 to Sunday, April 13. First event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.