Five Bearcats capture individual victories in nonscoring meet.

The Binghamton men’s and women’s swim and dive teams continued the fall campaign by making waves at the Bucknell Invitational this past weekend. While there was no team scoring, the invitational featured strong times across several events led by senior Elijah Lanfear, who swept his individual events to lead Binghamton with eight victories in the first three meets of the season.

Lanfear continued his strong start to the season, marking two straight weeks as the Bearcats’ top performer. He swept both the 200 freestyle and 50 freestyle, finishing in 1:41.39 and 20.66 respectively. Lanfear was also a crucial part in the success of the first-place 200 free relay team, joined by freshman Ryaan Alshami, sophomore Cullin Cole and junior Liam Preston, which finished in a respective time of 1:22.31.

Other standout performances came courtesy of freshman Evan Peters and sophomore John Zhang, each securing an individual victory. Peters took first place in the 500 freestyle, finishing in 4:43.05, while Zhang claimed first in the 200 breast with a time of 2:09.74. Zhang’s impressive showing also included a third place finish in the 200 IM, clocking a time of 1:55.76.

On the women’s side, junior Maria Pignatelli and sophomore Haley Nowak each secured individual wins while contributing to the first-place 200 medley relay team. Joined by freshman Grace Vogt and senior Lauren Kuzma, the quartet finished with a time of 1:45.03. Pignatelli then claimed victory in the 100 back with a time of 57.73, while Nowak took first place in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 56.79. Rounding out the winning performances for the Bearcat women was junior Celia Webster who earned first place in the 200 back, finishing with a time of of 2:05.45.

In diving, freshman Jacob Koclanis delivered the team’s most notable performance, finishing fifth in the men’s 1-meter diving competition with a final score of 243.15.

BU continues their season with a meet against Canisius starting on Saturday, Nov. 2. First race is set for 1 p.m. at the ​​the Burt Flickinger Center in Buffalo, New York.