Pipe Dream staff's picks for Superbowl LVIII between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Lia Richter, Editor-in-Chief

49ers 24, Chiefs 21

“I am biased, but the 49ers is my team. My uncle is a huge fan of the team and raised me to follow in his footsteps, thus I must predict my team’s victory. However, we also love Taylor’s team, and I recognize they are a very strong opponent, so I think it will be a close game.”

Johnny Yang, Sports Editor

Chiefs 34, 49ers 28

“While I believe that this will ultimately be a close game between the Chiefs and the 49ers, I’ve got to give the edge to the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes is too dominant and will take over this Sunday’s game without a doubt, leaving 49ers fans devastated.”

Emily Ciarlo, Assistant Sports Editor

Chiefs 31, 49ers 20

“I am biased because I only want the Chiefs to win because I love Taylor Swift, but I also feel like the Chiefs are just a stronger team than the 49ers from what I have seen this season.”

Jacob Knipes, Assistant Sports Editor

49ers 17, Chiefs 14

“I’m expecting a slugfest more than a shoot out come Sunday. The Chiefs’ run defense is stout, but there isn’t a back in this league quite like Christian McCaffrey. In the end, I expect this game to come down to which offense can make the big play down the stretch, and the weapons [Brock] Purdy has at his disposal are more likely to make that happen. If San Francisco can silence [Travis] Kelce, Mahomes may be in for a rough night.”

Emily Maldonado, Sports Intern

49ers 49, Chiefs 34

“Mahomes, The City By the Bay, Tortured Poets Department. Now that I got the football part out of the way, let’s move on to the real discussion. The coin flip will be heads. Hands. Down.”

Suhiliah Lall, Sports Intern

Chiefs 24, 49ers 17

“The Chiefs are more likely to win because of their dynamic offensive power and strategic gameplay. Throughout the season, they’ve demonstrated unparalleled consistency, boasting one of the league’s highest scoring offenses, with an average of over 30 points per game. Led by quarterback [Mahomes], their passing attack has been virtually unstoppable, ranking among the top in passing yards and touchdowns. Their defense has shown remarkable improvement, particularly in crucial moments, showcasing a knack for turnovers and key stops. With these statistical advantages and a proven track record of success, the Chiefs are primed to secure another Super Bowl victory.”

Caspar Carson, Photo Editor

Chiefs 28, 49ers 21

“I don’t like the 49ers.”

Chris Carrara, Video Editor

49ers 31, Chiefs 24

“Mahomes will have trouble dealing with the d-line and [Purdy] gonna silence the haters … also my girlfriend’s a Niners fan.”

Brandon Ng, News Editor

Chiefs 28, 49ers 21

“I think that they have a stronger team and a better overall vibe.”

Sean Reichbach, Opinions Editor

Chiefs 75, 49ers 24

“I believe that Kelce, Swift and Mahomes will score at least 60 points together, and the 49ers will have a number of injuries on defense that will make the scoreline even worse. The refs always win, and the refs stand behind the Kansas City Cheats.”