Pipe Dream staff offers predictions for Super Bowl LIX.

Brandon Ng, Editor-in-Chief

Chiefs 21, Eagles 17

”I think the Chiefs will win, but I have no real reason why.”

Lia Richter, Managing Editor

Chiefs 34, Eagles 29

“I’ve been struggling with this prediction, because I do not want the Chiefs to win since I am a 49ers fan and am still sad. However, I do think they will win, and it will be close, considering how close the game with the Bills was.

Johnny Yang, Sports Editor

Chiefs 42, Eagles 17

“Patrick Mahomes is the GOAT. Tom Brady who? Three-peat incoming.”

Jacob Knipes, Assistant Sports Editor

Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

“I stare into the dark abyss of another national Mahomes day and no longer have the energy or vigor to resist. It has become a futile exercise to bet against a Chiefs Super Bowl. It is inevitable. Maybe CJ Stroud can defeat the evil empire next year. Kendrick opens with ‘HUMBLE.’ and closes with ‘Not Like Us’.”

Gabriel Przybylo, Assistant Sports Editor

Chiefs 31, Eagles 23

“Jalen Hurts has struggled mightily under pressure, and Steve Spagnuolo will thrive knowing that. A nice run or two from Barkley might keep the Eagles in the game, but despite Mahomes having arguably his worst supporting cast so far, the Chiefs offense has been firing on all cylinders. Mahomes will continue to find a way to get the job done and secure the three-peat.”

James Leather, Sports Intern

Chiefs 35, Eagles 31

“Mahomes wins his third ring in three years. It’ll be a close game until the the fourth quarter when Jalen Hurts barely misses a sack on Mahomes at the 10-yard line. Mahomes then throws a bullet to Travis Kelce for the go-ahead touchdown sending New Orleans into utter shock and cementing the Chiefs as the three-peat champs. Travis Kelce then brings out Taylor Swift on the field for celebration and proposes to her. The world explodes.”

Julie Ha, Opinions Editor

Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

“I don’t really like the Chiefs, but they’re the NFL sweethearts and it’s a proven conspiracy. It’ll be a miserable, but really homoerotic, day.”

Revati Gelda, Arts & Culture Editor

Chiefs 56, Eagles 49

“With my limited knowledge of football, I would go with the Chiefs since they’ve consistently won. I’m mostly tuning in for Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance though.”

Jaiden Del Rosario, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

Chiefs 25, Eagles 21

“The Chiefs win every year. It’s going to be the Chiefs.”

Christina Forte, Assistant Arts & Culture Editor

Chiefs 56, Eagles 40

“Jaiden said that the Chiefs usually win, but Lucy said the Eagles are having a great season, so I’m not sure about this one.”

Lucy Harnish, Arts & Culture Intern

Eagles 56, Chiefs 40

“Although the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in the 2022 Super Bowl, the Eagles have had a great season and have the unstoppable running Saquon Barkley on their side. Based on this, I predict a high-scoring game with an ultimate Eagles victory.”

Sarah Lettieri, News Intern

Eagles 27, Chiefs 22

“I hope both teams have fun!”