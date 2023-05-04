Bearcats look to revamp roster with Torrence, Chenery, Walker.

Coming off of back-to-back America East (AE) semifinal appearances, the Binghamton men’s basketball team will be retooling its roster, adding three new transfers to the squad. With four Bearcats confirmed to be transferring and a handful of graduates departing, the team will look to the transfer portal to acquire new talent. According to Verbal Commits, senior guard Symir Torrence, junior forward Tymu Chenery and redshirt freshman guard Chris Walker have committed to play at BU next season.

Torrence is the highlight of this transfer group, coming from in-state Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opponent Syracuse. Before Syracuse, Torrence played two seasons at Big East school Marquette, and attended both Vermont Academy and Syracuse Academy of Science for high school. Last season at Syracuse, Torrence played in 31 of its 32 games, averaging just over 11 minutes a game. The six-foot-three-inch guard managed decent shooting splits during his limited minutes, shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. Despite averaging just 2.4 points per game, the highlight of his year came against Oakland, where he dropped 12 points and five assists in just 12 minutes. During his junior year, Torrence played slightly more, averaging 13.1 minutes per game, including a 40-minute showing in the ACC quarterfinals against Duke where he tallied seven points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

Chenery comes to Binghamton after playing three full seasons for Quinnipiac. During his freshman campaign, the Philadelphia native averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, and earned Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) All-Rookie team honors. In his sophomore year, Chenery started in 30 of the Bobcats’ 31 games, averaging 8.3 points per game. However, this past season, the six-foot six-inch forward faltered a bit as his scoring average dropped down to 5.3 a game, and he started in only 19 of Quinnipiac’s 32 games. He joins the Bearcat roster with career shooting splits of 39.7 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from three-point range.

After missing his freshman season due to injury, Walker played in 17 games for Little Rock last year. Despite coming off the bench in all of his appearances, the guard made an impact, scoring in double figures on five separate occasions, including a collegiate career-high 18 points against Memphis. Walker averaged 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season, shooting 34.6 percent from the field and 36 percent from three.

With four Bearcats confirmed to be transferring, Torrence, Chenery and Walker will attempt to reinforce the roster for next year. Joining the trio of transfers is soon-to-be freshman forward Gavin Walsh, who officially committed to Binghamton a few weeks ago. Along with Walsh, two other high school seniors have signed, but have yet to verbally commit.