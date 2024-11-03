Coleman returns for final year at Binghamton.

Heading into her fourth season with the Binghamton women’s basketball team, senior forward Genevieve Coleman is ready to leave it all on the floor. A local from Owego, Coleman wants to pick up right where she left off.

“The last one should be the best one,” Coleman said, “It goes by real quick. I plan on getting my master’s, but I do not have any eligibility left. So while I’ll still be in Binghamton cheering on the team, I want to put everything I have out on the floor for this last year.”

Coleman was a consistent presence last season for the Bearcats, appearing in 30 of the 31 games played last season. In those 30 games, Coleman made an impact on the offensive side of the ball as she ended the season ranked third on the team and 12th in the conference with 10.3 points per game and fifth in the conference with a .477 field goal percentage. Still, she is always looking for ways to improve.

“My biggest goal this year is just to be a supportive teammate,” Coleman said. “I want to be more of a cheerleader, more of an encourager. If I focus on that kind of stuff this year, everything else will flow with it.”

Coleman was a Day One contributor when she arrived in Binghamton as a freshman and has stayed on the court ever since. The Bearcats have struggled at times throughout the last three seasons, culminating in the hiring of new head coach Mary Grimes this offseason. Despite the adversity facing the team, Coleman believes in herself and her teammates.

“Our biggest challenge last year was putting all four quarters together,” Coleman said. “I felt like last year we had some really good quarters, and then there were some that weren’t so good. So I think putting all four together in one game is a thing we really need to do, and I think this team has the capability to do that.”

Before coming to Binghamton, Coleman played high school basketball at Owego Free Academy, where she was a two-time New York State Sportswriters Association All-State selection and Tioga County’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 and 2020. A multisport athlete in high school and a four-year player at the Division I level, Coleman knows what a good team looks like and has liked what she’s seen from the Bearcats so far.

“I’ve been here four years and seen many different teams, but this is one of the closest teams I’ve had so far,” Coleman said. “I think our connection will translate onto the floor, for sure, and I’m excited to see it this season.”

Looking forward to this season, Coleman and her teammates have one ultimate goal — to bring an America East title to Binghamton. Achieving that will be challenging, but she feels that the team is ready for that challenge.

“I’ve been trying since the day I got here to win every home game, “Coleman said. “We want to own our floor, we want to keep the house ours. Last year, I felt the team and I had a decent season but you always try to do better than what you’ve had previously.”

Coleman, a biomedical engineering major, gives it all on the court and in the classroom. Being named to both the Athletic Director’s and AE Commissioner’s honor rolls in every season she’s played, Coleman is no stranger to handling and overcoming pressure. Still, entering her last year of athletic eligibility, she wants to take it all in and enjoy doing what she loves.

“I’m excited to get my degree, that’s for sure,” Coleman said. “I’m excited just to live out my last year of college. I’ve had some great friends on the team who have been here since my second year, so I just want to enjoy what I have here, being on a team, my friendships, the memories and value them while I still have them.”