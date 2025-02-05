Per tradition, Pipe Dream asked local officials and faculty for their Super Bowl picks.

Harvey Stenger, Binghamton University president

Eagles by 8.

Jared Kraham, mayor of the city of Binghamton

Chiefs 27, Eagles 24

“Until Patrick Mahomes gives me a reason to pick against him in the Super Bowl, I can’t. Look for a non-QB to win MVP.”

Donald Nieman, professor of history and provost emeritus

Chiefs 34, Eagles 30

“The Chiefs’ defense is up to the task, and Patrick Mahomes still has lightning in the bottle.”

Brian Rose, vice president for student affairs

Eagles 30, Chiefs 24

“Eagles’ defense forces a crucial Mahomes fumble late that is the difference. Mahomes is forced to say ‘fumblerooski’ by Andy Reid in the postgame presser. Eagles fans set world records in number of greased poles climbed and post-Super Bowl arrests.”

Stephen Ortiz, director of the External Scholarships and Undergraduate Research Center; executive director of the University Scholars program; associate professor of history

Eagles 33, Chiefs 30 (OT)

“I usually pick the team with the most Florida Gators on the roster. Each team has two. So, Eagles win — because winning three in a row seems too tough a challenge.”