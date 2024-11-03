Fauria searching for breakout season in 2024-25.

Whether she’s on or off the court, junior guard/forward Camryn Fauria is doing what it takes to ensure this team succeeds. After a breakout sophomore season where Fauria was fifth on the team in scoring and second in rebounds, she’s going into this year with a new mindset.

“I think as an upperclassman now and captain, I’ve really taken that leadership role to heart,” Fauria said. “I think I’ve grown a lot as a person by fixing my mindset when things go wrong. When we’re down, or the team energy isn’t as good as it needs to be, I think that’s how I’ve changed personally.”

Earning her spot wasn’t easy, but Fauria did it with skills and a love for the game and her team. She’s had all the tools to be a leader in the sport right from the start — with an extensive sports background, Camryn attributes her athleticism and passion for basketball to her family.

“I have memories of before school when me and my brother would play one-on-one,” Fauria said. “We’d wake up extra early to play one-on-one before school started, and I think that’s where my love really grew for it, that competitive nature.”

Camryn’s brother, Caleb, is a Division I football player at Delaware, and her father, Christian, was an NFL tight end who won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. She credits both her parents with supporting her career, citing the pressure of the recruitment process and how grateful she is to have them always backing her up.

“My dad and mom were a big support system when I was getting recruited,” Fauria said. “I knew I wanted to play college basketball at a higher level when I was a freshman in high school. My mom was really there for my emotional support, and my dad was there to really help me get stronger and grow my mental knowledge in the game overall. I wouldn’t be where I am today without either of them.”

Fauria emphasizes a growing drive in herself and the team, having done more in the offseason than ever to train for the upcoming season.

“My mindset completely changed this summer,” Fauria said. “I think I worked harder than I ever worked to prepare for what we wanna do … As a team, we all came back hungry. Changing the culture, wanting to win, wanting to hang that banner up like coach [Grimes] said.”

Having been a member of the fall and spring Athletic Director Honor Rolls last year, Fauria knows how to manage her time on and off the court. While she has just as much ambition for school, she says her drive for basketball is a huge part of her life. Even though she has plenty of hobbies, her focus has always been on the game.

“I have been picking up reading a lot,” Fauria said. “I like hanging out with friends, going to lunch, hanging out with the team outside of basketball, but ultimately, basketball takes up a lot of my day and a lot of my mind.”

She’s come a long way since her freshman year, with her playtime more than double from freshman to sophomore year. She’s thankful for her time at Binghamton and credits those close to her with helping her thrive as much as she has.

“I feel like this is such a cliche answer, but I feel the relationships I’ve developed along the way,” Fauria said. “I’m super close with [junior guard Meghan Casey]. We were in the same recruiting class, we’re roommates, we go to the gym together … Even with the previous coaching staff, I grew strong relationships with a couple of them, and the coaching staff now, I can feel our bonds and relationships getting stronger and that trust being there.”