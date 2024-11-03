In his final year before transferring to Binghamton, graduate student forward Ben Callahan-Gold led Trinity College to a 30-2 record and a trip to the NCAA Division III quarterfinals.

Division III transfer Callahan-Gold adds sharp shooting and size to Bearcats' roster.

Graduate forward Ben Callahan-Gold has been playing basketball for as long as he can remember. Basketball came naturally to him. Dribbling down the court with a basketball in his hand ultimately gave him solace. A true team player on and off the court, Callahan-Gold looks to help the Bearcats in multiple facets of the game.

“We were at the bottom of the America East last year for free throw percentage and three-point percentage,” Callahan-Gold said. “I think I can help with that and not only just making shots, but just spreading the floor out so everyone else has a little more room to operate and do their thing.”

Callahan-Gold has not modeled his game after one player, drawing inspiration from taller forwards who can stretch the floor and hit knockdown shots.

“I’m a big LeBron guy, but my play style isn’t very similar to his,” Callahan-Gold said. “I’ve never really looked at one individual to model my game after, but I really appreciate, all of the great shooters. Klay Thompson, Ray Allen, Reggie Miller, just hitting the obvious ones. But also Kevin Love, some of the bigger guys who can stretch the floor and just appreciate how they put in so much time into their craft, perfect their shot, and make sure it’s effective.”

Callahan-Gold’s collegiate career started at Tulane, where he had a quiet freshman year, making four appearances off the bench. He played at most three minutes in a game and scored a season-high three points off three free throws against the University of Houston. Callahan-Gold transferred to Trinity College for the next three years, where he saw increased production and a jump in playing time.

“I had a short stint playing Division I in my freshman year at Tulane,” Callahan-Gold said. “It didn’t work out how I wanted it to. I’m just excited to finally be at this level and see what I can do.”

In his final season at Trinity, Callahan-Gold started all 32 games, averaging 16 points in 26.4 minutes per game, where he shot 85.5 percent from the free throw line and 36.2 percent from three-point range. He ranked seventh in the NESCAC in scoring and three-pointers made per game with 2.4, earning an all-NESCAC first-team honor. After leading the team to a remarkable 30-2 regular season, Trinity fell short in its NCAA Division III semifinals to Trine University.

“Coming from the Division III to the Division I platform, it’s a faster pace,” Callahan-Gold said. “[There is a] bigger, stronger, more athletic play style. I think just adjusting to that, the level of competition, it’s gonna take some time. [Binghamton will] probably be playing in front of the most fans I’ve ever played in front of — bigger crowds, bigger arenas, on ESPN. That’s a difference I’m looking forward to.”

Callahan-Gold is laser-focused and excited for the upcoming season, looking toward a bright future for men’s basketball at Binghamton.

“We’re [going to] bring excitement around Binghamton basketball that hasn’t been here for a while,” Callahan-Gold said. “The main goal for the team is to win the America East and advance to the NCAA tournament. I’ve been in a lot of winning locker rooms. I think that experience can be super, super helpful, especially here at Binghamton, where the beginning of a strong culture is starting.”