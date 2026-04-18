Binghamton extends win streak to eight.

Following a sweep of UMBC over the weekend, Binghamton baseball extended its active win streak to eight games with an 11-4 victory at Cornell. Despite trailing the Big Red 4-3 after five innings, the Bearcats rallied on eight unanswered runs to close out the match to ultimately claim the win.

The Bearcats (18-13, 9-3 AE) were first to get on the board when sophomore outfielder Braylen Gonzalez stole home, quickly building their lead to 3–0 with a bases-clearing double from sophomore catcher Tommy Popoff. A 1-2-3 bottom of the first from Cornell (6-21, 4-8 Ivy) kept Binghamton in the lead, but the Big Red emerged in the second inning to make it a 3-1 ball game.

After several scoreless innings, Cornell finally broke through in the fifth, powering to a 4-3 lead with a pair of home runs. However, the Bearcats struck back in the sixth when Gonzalez made a hit with the bases loaded, bringing senior infielder Zack Kent home. Binghamton retook the lead soon after, as sophomore catcher Andrew Heppner successfully scored on a wild pitch.

The Bearcats continued to tack on runs, pushing the lead to 7-4 in the seventh inning with a two-run home run from junior catcher Zach Anderson. Binghamton stretched its lead to 8-4 in the eighth after an RBI from sophomore infielder Sean Sweeney brought senior infielder Mike Stellrecht home.

Binghamton continued its domination into the final inning, with an RBI double from Heppner making it a 9-4 ballgame, before a double courtesy of redshirt sophomore infielder Tim Hennig scored Heppner and Kent. After a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth from the Big Red, the Bearcats claimed the 11-4 victory.

Binghamton will return to conference play with a three-game homestand against Bryant this weekend. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, April 17 at 3 p.m. at the Bearcats Baseball Complex in Vestal, New York.