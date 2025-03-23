Senior catcher Zach Rogacki hit a walk-off single in game one and drove in four runs in game two to help Binghamton sweep Saturday’s doubleheader against Maine.

To begin America East conference play, the Binghamton baseball team went 2-1 against Maine this past weekend, improving its batting average to above .500 for the first time this season. The Bearcats dropped game one on Friday but swept the doubleheader on Saturday to win the series.

“Winning the series is important,” said Binghamton head coach Tim Sinicki. “It’s very difficult to beat a team three times in a weekend. So, if you can win series more times than not, you’re going to be in good shape at the end of the year, so that was a good way to start the conference season.”

Game one was Binghamton’s (11-10, 2-1 AE) only loss of the series, as Maine (5-17, 1-2 AE) took an early lead, scoring four runs in the first three innings. The Bearcats answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, thanks to RBIs by senior outfielder Logan Haskell and senior infielder Devan Bade, making the game 3-2. Maine added one more run in the top of the sixth, bringing the game to 5-2, which remained the final score. Despite the loss, freshman pitcher Brady Bouchard put up a strong outing in relief, pitching 3.2 scoreless innings and allowing just two hits to close the game.

“We moved him into the bullpen this weekend, trying to get things straightened out and get him on a good path,” Sinicki said of Bouchard. “He responded really well and didn’t sulk or didn’t feel sorry for himself, and he came out, pitched really well for us, which is great to see because he’s very talented.”

The second game was the highest scoring of the series, seeing the Bearcats and the Black Bears combine for 17 runs. Maine once again took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning, but Binghamton responded with three runs of its own. Each team scored an additional run in the third, tying the game at four before Maine followed with two more runs over the next two innings.

Binghamton responded with four runs of its own in the bottom of the fifth, thanks in part to senior designated hitter Evin Sullivan, who hit a two-run home run. Sullivan has made his presence known this season, racking up 25 hits and 16 RBIs so far. However, the Black Bears scored two more runs in the top of the seventh, tying the game at eight. Senior catcher Zach Rogacki then hit a walk-off RBI for the Bearcats in the bottom of the seventh, lifting BU to a 9-8 victory.

“[Sullivan’s] hitting in the four spot for a reason,” Sinicki said. “He’s been a four-year starter, he’s played a lot of innings for us, he’s had a lot of bats, and he’s a young man, by this time in his career, we need to count on him. So if he continues to do the things he’s doing right now, we’ll be in good shape moving forward.”

The rubber match saw an 8-3 victory for Binghamton. This time, the Bearcats took the lead first, putting up five runs by the third inning. Maine put up two runs in the top of the fourth, but the Bearcats answered back with three runs in the bottom of the inning, thanks to a solo home run by Bade and a triple by Rogacki, making the score 8-2.

The Black Bears put up one more run in the fifth inning before play was halted due to rain, leaving the final score at 8-3 after five innings. Binghamton managed 14 total hits, while Rogacki strung together another strong performance with four RBIs.

“I’m just hoping that this helps guys with their confidence,” Sinicki said. “We had a lot of bats this weekend, and hopefully the more bats we get, the guys’ timing is better, and they see more pitches, and we can continue to have good, consistent bats moving forward the rest of the season. But the next day’s pitcher always dictates the end of the game.”

The Bearcats are set to take on Cornell in a midweek matchup on Tuesday, March 25. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Booth Field in Ithaca, New York.