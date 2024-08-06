Emily Mackay ‘21 with Annette Acuff, her coach at Binghamton University, after qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

This article was updated on 8/6 at 3:47 p.m.

Binghamton standout Emily Mackay ‘21 advanced to the semifinal round of the 1500m event at the Paris Olympics after finishing sixth in the opening heat with a time of 3:59.63.

With a top six placement in her heat, Mackay earned an automatic bid to the semifinals. The top six runners in each of the three heats automatically qualify for the semifinal round.

“I’m officially an Olympian now,” Mackay said after the race. “I couldn’t be more happy about that. I’m happy to walk away with a big ‘Q.’ The energy is insane here. I’m super excited to get this party started.”

Mackay, an Endicott, New York native, is the third Binghamton University graduate to compete in the Olympics.

Fellow Americans Elle Purrier St. Pierre and Nikki Hiltz also qualified for a bid in the 1500m semifinals. St. Pierre finished third in the third heat with a time of 4:03.22. Hiltz clocked a time of 4:00.42, good for third place in the second heat.

The 1500m semifinals are set for Thursday, August 8 at 1:35 p.m. EST.

