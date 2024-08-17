BU selected to finish second once again in preseason poll, sets sights on deep 2024 run.

With the fall season quickly approaching, the Binghamton volleyball team is in for another big year with high expectations after being selected to finish second in the America East preseason coach’s poll.

After falling in the conference championships to UNH in 2022, the Bearcats avenged their loss, completing a reverse sweep against UNH in the AE semifinals in 2023 to advance to the championship. Despite falling short against the eventual champion UMBC, BU has made incredible strides in the past two seasons and will look to continue their success on the hardwood in 2024.

The Binghamton volleyball team is poised to continue its winning ways under head coach Allie Yaeger after another incredible 2023 campaign. Returning for her final season at BU is back-to-back AE player of the year, graduate student outside hitter Tsvetelina Ilieva, the Bearcats’ captain. Other notable returners include AE rookie of the year, sophomore middle blocker Misa Dlouha along with an all-conference second team and all-rookie team in sophomore outside hitter Ella Schabort. Lastly, returning is also back-to-back all-conference second-team setter Lottie Scully who ranked first in the AE with 679 assists.

In addition, the Bearcats have brought in UBuffalo transfer, graduate student libero Hayley Montoya, who will look to fill the shoes of departed junior Madison Konopka. In total, Binghamton will welcome nine newcomers, including six freshmen. With a mix of strong veteran leadership and youth, the Bearcats will set their sights high once again, looking to finally capture the championship banner.

Once again, BU will kick off the season by hosting the Bearcat Classic and taking on Merrimack in its first matchup of the year. First serve is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. at the Events Center in Vestal, New York.