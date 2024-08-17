Bearcats look to surpass expectations after being picked to finish seventh in the AE preseason coach’s poll.

Coming off back-to-back appearances in the America East tournament for the first time since the 2014 and 2015 seasons, the Binghamton men’s soccer team looks to continue its postseason success streak into the 2024 campaign.

After finishing the 2023 season with a 5-10-3 record while going 2-2-3 in conference play, the Bearcats earned an AE tournament berth. Entering the tournament as the No. 6 seed, Binghamton matched up against No. 3 seed UMBC in the quarterfinals, edging out the Retrievers 1-0 on the road to advance to the AE semifinals.

The Bearcats traveled to take on No. 2 seed Bryant in the AE semifinals, but they were unable to keep up with the eventual conference champions, as their season ended with a 3-1 loss to the Bulldogs.

Binghamton head coach Paul Marco enters his 23rd season with a new-look roster after several players, including last season’s joint-leading goalscorers, Jack Green, Anthony Lazaridis and Markos Touroukis graduated. To replicate 2023’s success, Marco will likely look to key returners like junior midfielder Calvin Moe, who is coming off a two-goal sophomore season, and junior goalkeeper Jack Root, who was fourth in the AE in saves per game. In addition to their 17 returning players, Binghamton has introduced 11 new players, adding seven transfers and four rising freshmen to the squad. The team also welcomed its new assistant coach, Evan Maslin, the former director of boys goalkeeping at premier youth soccer organization B.C. United.

BU will kick off its season at Mount St. Mary’s on Thursday, Aug. 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Waldron Family Stadium in Emmitsburg, Maryland.