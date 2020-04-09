Bearcats will head into 2020-21 without entire starting five from last season

Sidney Slon/Assistant Photography Editor Junior forward Olivia Ramil (left) is expected to transfer to St. Joseph’s next season, while sophomore forward Annie Ramil (right) will head to Samford. Close

After the Binghamton women’s basketball team reached the America East (AE) semifinals last season, the team’s two most veteran players are leaving BU.

Sisters sophomore forward Annie Ramil and junior forward Olivia Ramil will be playing basketball elsewhere in 2020-21, they announced to the Press & Sun-Bulletin on Wednesday.

The Ramil sisters, both Binghamton, New York natives, will be going in separate directions, per the report. Olivia is expected to play her final year of eligibility at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Annie will head to Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

The pair cited playing time as a major reason for their decisions to depart. Olivia was fifth on the team, averaging 20.9 minutes per game last season, and Annie was sixth with 19.9 minutes per game.

In the Bearcats’ quarterfinal playoff matchup against New Hampshire this season, Annie exited early in the game with what appeared to be a serious injury. In her absence, Olivia played a season-high 32 minutes and had a career day, scoring a team-high 17 points and collecting 13 rebounds in a 51-42 win. Annie was able to return for the team’s semifinal loss to Stony Brook, and Olivia only played 19 minutes, despite scoring 11 points and tying for a team high.

As the Bearcats were already set to lose senior guards Kai Moon, Carly Boland and Karlee Krchnavi to graduation, the Ramils’ announcement means the team will now be without all five of its starters from last season and five of its top six leaders in minutes played.

Olivia came to BU after playing her freshman season at Georgetown. She was a regular starter in both of her seasons as a Bearcat, averaging 8.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. As a graduate transfer, Olivia is likely to be immediately eligible to play at St. Joseph’s.

In 2017, Olivia was joined by her older sister, forward Jodi-Marie Ramil, in transferring from Georgetown to BU. All three sisters were recruited by former Binghamton head coach Linda Cimino, who left after Olivia and Jodi-Marie’s redshirt season and just before Annie’s arrival on campus as a freshman. However, Jodi-Marie left BU before the start of the following academic year to transfer to Iona, where she played two seasons and graduated last year.

Annie came to BU immediately after high school and was named to the AE all-rookie team as a freshman. She stepped into a starting role on the team’s frontcourt as a sophomore, averaging 5.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

With last season’s starting five now gone, the Bearcats will have a completely new look next season. Rising sophomore guard Denai Bowman is expected to be the Bearcats’ top returner. She finished fourth on the team in minutes and averaged 6.6 points per game as a freshman. Bowman, along with classmate guard Zahra Barnes, are the only two players to start a game for BU in 2019-20 who will return to the roster next season. Rising senior forward Kaylee Wasco, who averaged 5.2 points this season, will also be returning for the Bearcats next season.

After redshirting her junior season in 2019-20 due to injury, guard Lizzie Spindler may be able to return to the team’s active roster again next season. Additionally, Binghamton native and former Seton Catholic Central High School guard Hanna Strawn will be eligible to play for the Bearcats next season. Strawn sat out her sophomore year in accordance with NCAA rules after transferring to Binghamton from Siena College.