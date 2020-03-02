The Pipe Dream sports desk sits down with women’s track and field’s junior pole vaulter Mallory Prelewicz on this week’s episode of Pipe Dream’s Bearcast. Check out our feature article on Prelewicz here.

This episode was hosted and edited by sports staff writer David Julien, and post-production work was done by design manager Kade Estelle and digital editor Kimberly Gonzalez. Thank you to Mallory Prelewicz and David O’Brian for their support of the show.