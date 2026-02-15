Romantic comedies are a popular genre, yet the likelihood of the main couples staying together after the credits roll is slim.

"Happily-ever-after" endings are a staple of the genre, but a closer look at five classic movies reveals that some rom-com relationships are bound to fail.

When endless scrolling fails to yield a movie night choice, most people have a reliable go-to genre. For many, that genre is romantic comedy. These films offer a blend of romance, steaminess, comedy and often compelling drama with moments of true brilliance.

However, when watching these strangely attractive people on the screen, the big kiss happens, the credits roll and you’re left wondering, “In what world would these morons stay together?” The following five films are listed in order from the couples most likely to least likely to stay together.

5. “13 Going on 30” (2004)

“13 Going on 30” is a romantic comedy about Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who magically wakes up as her 30-year-old self, played by Jennifer Garner. She must navigate adulthood to rediscover what truly matters in life alongside Mark Ruffalo as Matty, her childhood best friend.

This movie couple is at the top of the list for a reason. Jenna and Matt are meant to be together. From their chemistry to their electric dialogue, they are soulmates. Matt is a good person and Jenna becomes one by the end of the movie, insinuating that they both make each other better people. There’s no doubt that they’re in that pink house together with two kids and a dog.

4. “Monster-in-Law” (2005)

“Monster-in-Law” is a comedy starring Jennifer Lopez as a woman who gets engaged and then has to deal with her fiancé, played by Michael Vartan, and his jealous, controlling mother, played by Jane Fonda. Their constant fighting causes trouble until they finally start to get along.

This film is the best example of emotional incest. Charlotte (Lopez) and Kevin (Vartan) have a chance of staying together, but with their dramatic wedding at the end of the movie and Kevin’s lack of support for his wife, they definitely are on shaky ground. Viola (Fonda) called her son almost four times a day regularly and was unhealthily obsessed with his dating life, at one point getting Kevin’s ex to seduce him in front of his fiancée. Who’s to say she wouldn’t do the same thing well into Charlotte’s marriage with Kevin when she inevitably has another psychotic break?

The lines between son and husband seem to be thin in Viola’s mind, which could lead to an unpleasant divorce between Kevin and Charlotte.

3. “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003)

Any relationship based on lies is doomed. Whenever the relationship is based on a bet or some kind of deception in a rom-com, it’s bound to blow up in everyone’s faces. Eventually, that’s exactly what happens in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Andie (Kate Hudson) and Benjamin (Matthew McConaughey) both lie to each other and somehow come together in the end. Andie secretly tries to drive Benjamin away for an article, while Benjamin is trying to make her fall in love with him to win a bet. Since both of them manipulate each other instead of being honest about who they are and what they want, their connection is based on performance, not genuine love for one another.

In the movie, they somehow move past the lying and still end up together, but in real life, that level of betrayal would almost certainly leave lasting damage, making it incredibly unlikely for the relationship to survive — let alone turn into a healthy, stable partnership.

2. “Never Been Kissed” (1999)

Josie, a reporter played by Drew Barrymore, goes undercover as a high school student and develops a questionable connection with Sam, a late-20s-to-early-30s teacher who appears a bit too fond of her. Sam dances with Josie at prom and their obvious chemistry feels inappropriate for a student–teacher dynamic.

Eventually, when her secret comes out, he becomes angry when he learns that Josie is, in fact, not a 17-year-old minor, but a 25-year-old copywriter. I don’t need to say much to tell you what’s wrong with that, but the relationship could easily be seen as grooming-adjacent, considering Josie’s obvious lack of experience.

They might actually have a chance, though, since Barrymore is pretty naive in this movie. Still, she’s going to have a rude awakening when Sam probably starts to go after actual high school girls.

1. “Pretty Woman” (1990)

“Pretty Woman” is an iconic film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. It is packed with themes of poverty and capitalism, and it reframes sex work and the prostitution industry into a modern fairytale. The story revolves around money — both Edward (Gere) and Vivian (Roberts) survive by taking cash from others.

Their relationship begins as purely transactional. Edward and the other men in the film do not see Vivian as a real person because of her profession. At one point, Edward suggests keeping her in an apartment where he can visit her and essentially play with her whenever he wants, having her at his “beck and call.”

Edward’s entire worldview is centered on money, yet Vivian is the one demonized for pursuing it, even though she is a struggling newcomer on the street trying to make ends meet. Edward and Vivian make for a volatile pairing, one that is highly likely to end in a traumatic breakup once Edward realizes he is bored with her, as he was with his previous girlfriend. They understand each other because their livelihoods are both inherently about negotiation and business, but that does not mean that this couple would have a “Cinderella” ending — in fact, it would most likely be the opposite.