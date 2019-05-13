Rally at East Middle School held by Progressives Leaders of Tomorrow (PLOT) on Jan. 29 in support of four black female students who were nonconsensually strip-searched by school administration. Rallies such as this have been part of the larger movement for black lives, which so often come under attack in cities all over America, let alone Binghamton.

A History of Organizing in Binghamton

Over the course of the past two years, Pipe Dream staff photographer Kojo Senoo, a senior triple-majoring in philosophy, political science and sociology, has been at the front lines of countless demonstrations and grassroots political activity on campus and in the local Binghamton community. His exhibition, “To Live for the Revolution,” chronicles the intersections of class struggle in Binghamton while making larger connections to the historical and global manifestations of social movements. The following are samples of this exhibition.

Andrew Pragacz, a sixth-year graduate student studying sociology, speaks at a Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST) demonstration for Rob Card, one of the many people who have died in custody at Broome County Jail in the past few years. Broome County’s incarceration rate is more than double the state average and is commonly cited as the highest in the state.

Students for Justice in Palestine hold a rally for Gaza on the Spine Nov. 19, days after the Palestinian territory was hit by a bombardment of strikes from the Israeli Defense Force. Palestinian solidarity organizing on campuses across America remains strong in the face of violent opposition from Zionist groups and attempted legislation such as bills threatening to blacklist those who participate in the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

Taj Robinson, a junior double-majoring in sociology and Latin American and Caribbean Area studies, confronts Randall Edouard, assistant vice president for student affairs and interim dean of students, at an admitted students open house on April 14. Movements such as Students for Change and the Frances Beal Society have held the Binghamton University administration accountable for its pattern of disrespect toward students of color in dealing with racial incidents on campus.

The exhibition will be on display at the Bundy Museum of History and Art starting May 17.