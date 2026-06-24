The sophomore center fielder led the Bearcats in hits, runs, doubles and triples.

Pipe Dream’s Binghamton Male Athlete of the Year, sophomore center fielder Matt Bolton, ended another strong season, helping bring Binghamton to its second straight America East Championship and another NCAA Regional berth. Bolton stood out early in his Binghamton sports career with a solid freshman season and continued to impress in 2026 by becoming the Bearcats’ offensive centerpiece.

Bolton led the team in hits, runs, doubles, triples and a total of 15-for-15 total stolen bases. Starting all 53 games in center field, he finished the season with 44 RBI, the second-most on the team, a .340 batting average, a .445 on-base percentage, a .550 slugging percentage and a .995 OPS.

On the field, he proved his skill with 26 extra-base hits and 6 home runs. He had an overall ranking among the conference top four in average, OPS, doubles, triples, and slugging. Apart from Bolton’s well-rounded numbers, his sophomore season stood out because of how complete his overall game became. With this consistently impressive performance, he was named to the ABCA/Rawlings second team All-Region selection.

One of Bolton’s most outstanding games was during the America East championship game against Maine. By the third inning, the game was tied 1-1 when he hit a two-run homer over the right-field bullpen to push Binghamton into a 3-1 lead. He finished the game 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs as the Bearcats defeated Maine 7-3 to claim the conference title.

After only two seasons, Bolton’s resume has become one of the strongest amongst Binghamton’s baseball roster. As a freshman, he started all 55 games in center field and became the only freshman in conference history to set Binghamton’s single-season record with 78 hits and 61 runs. He was also named First Team America East All-Conference.

As a sophomore, he was First Team All-Conference and America East Championship Most Outstanding Player. He also had 20 multi-hit games, 11 multi-RBI games and reached base in 21 straight games during the season. Bolton’s strong sophomore year confirmed that his freshman success was not a one-season breakout, showing promise for the rest of his career with the Bearcats.

In his remaining two years at Binghamton, Bolton will likely continue as one of the team’s strongest players. Bolton’s 2026 season confirmed his innumerable value to the Bearcats and proved that his impact on the program is still growing.