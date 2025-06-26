The University president and other administrators have offices in the Couper Administration building.

As you explore campus and get to know your new surroundings, you’ll likely run into some important faces. Here are some Binghamton University figures to familiarize yourself with before classes start in the fall.



Outgoing University President Harvey Stenger



Harvey Stenger, the University’s seventh president, assumed the role of university president in 2012. Before his arrival at BU, Stenger served as interim provost at the University at Buffalo, where he was dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. He was also a professor and dean at Lehigh University’s College of Engineering and Applied Science.



During his tenure at BU, Stenger oversaw the creation of the Road Map initiative, a plan to strategically expand and promote the University, and led the establishment of the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. Last October, Stenger announced he intended to leave his post, paving the way for a presidential search committee to interview new candidates. As of publication, no candidate has been publicly announced.



The Office of the President can be reached at (607) 777-2131 or president@binghamton.edu.



The Next University President



The presidential search committee first met in February, aiming to find the University’s eighth president before the fall semester. It has held listening sessions with faculty and student representatives to discuss what the needs and priorities of the University should be considered when choosing the next president.



A June 16 B-Line update read that the committee remains in the interview phase, with plans to closely review a dozen candidates. The committee intends to narrow their search down to “no fewer than 5 semi-finalists.”



Vice President for Student Affairs Brian Rose



The vice president for the Division of Student Affairs since 2008, Rose and the division work to monitor and improve students’ academic performance and community wellbeing. Rose previously worked in the Student Affairs office at Rutgers University. He can be reached at (607) 777-4788 or brose@binghamton.edu.



Student Association President McKenzie Skrastins



McKenzie Skrastins, a rising senior majoring in mathematics, has served as the Student Association president since fall 2024. The SA is an independent organization responsible for representing and addressing the needs of undergraduate students, like chartering and funding student organizations.



As president, Skrastins has worked to promote diversity within the SA and create spaces where student organizations can make their voices heard. She has also worked to improve transparency and organized initiatives like the Multicultural Professional Development Summit and collecting graduation regalia for donation. She can be reached at president@binghamtonsa.org.



BU Council Representative Irene Cui



Irene Cui, a rising junior majoring in economics, was the victor of a highly contested race against the previous council representative, Mackenzie Cooper. Cui was removed from the ballot in March and later filed a grievance with the Joint Grievance Board, which restored her to the ballot in a 5-4 decision. The decision paved the way for the SA Elections and Judiciary Committee to release results in the BU Council race, where Cui narrowly beat Cooper.



The BU Council Representative represents graduate and undergraduate students on a 10-member council that oversees certain University operations. Cui has pledged to take student feedback seriously and improve dining accessibility. She can be reached at bucrep@binghamton.edu.



Medical Director Dr. Richard Moose



Moose is the medical director of Decker Student Health Services Center. The center provides medical services for students, including primary care, health education, immunizations and a range of testing and laboratory services.



A physician, Moose was appointed medical director in 2018. Before his appointment, he was a college physician and medical and administrative director at SUNY Potsdam. Moose can be reached at (607) 777-2221 or rmoose@binghamton.edu.



Associate Director of the Q Center Nick Martin



The Q Center provides LGBTQ+ students with a safe space inclusive of all sexual orientations and gender identities. The Q Center hosts events and activities throughout the year to promote diversity and inclusion.



Nick Martin, the center’s associate director, first joined the Q Center in 2021. With a background as a resident advisor in other institutions like Virginia Tech, California State University, East Bay and Syracuse University, Martin brought his prior experience with him to lead the Q Center. In the past few years, the Q Center has expanded its Active Advocacy program and opened the Gender Bender closet, providing students with gender-affirming clothing. Martin can be reached at (607) 777-6054 or martinn@binghamton.edu.