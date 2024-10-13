The over-idolization of celebrities and mental health issues have been on the rise with algorithmic media. The result — an unhealthy loss of individuality.

Danica Lykteky Close

The influence of celebrities on the lives of “normal” civilians has always been present. Marilyn Monroe was often an obsession of many women of her time and even The Beatles had a hearty dose of fanatics documenting their every move. But as technologies have advanced and evolved, so too have the relationships between fans and celebrities — especially with the advent of social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and X. These platforms allow celebrities unprecedented access to fans, leading mere fandom to cross over to a form of worship. This over-idolization of celebrities poses a significant threat to individuality and self-identity in modern society.

Idolizing celebrities can be normal to an extent. One might dress in a style similar to their favorite actor or musician, allowing them to explore their outlets and how they express themselves. Many people can relate to having a celebrity crush growing up, and maybe you were a “Directioner” or a “Belieber.” Perhaps you would currently call yourself a “Swiftie,” simply naming yourself as an enjoyer of the music of superstar Taylor Swift. Being a celebrity’s fan is not in and of itself a danger.

However, while enjoying celebrity culture in such ways can be harmless, there are alarming instances, as people begin to devote their whole being to their favorite celebrity, in which it becomes detrimental. People may get cosmetic surgery to look like their favorite celebrity or purchase an out-of-budget purse because they saw their favorite celebrity wearing it. These extreme instances pose tremendous danger to the sense of individuality and sense of self that is so cherished in modern society, and social media plays a critical role in this trend.

Dr. Eric Hollander, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and previous director of the Compulsive, Impulsive and Anxiety Disorders Program at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City, notes that increasingly, fascination with celebrities is becoming a substitute for real-life, placing the focus more on the lives of the celebrity than their own — a shift that can lead to anxiety, depression and a decrease in self-esteem. Further, in a 2018 study, associations between celebrity worship and several mental health problems, such as previously mentioned depression and anxiety, dissociation and body image concerns, were confirmed. Unsurprisingly, the same study also found high levels of celebrity worship associated with problematic internet use.

The new phenomenon of constant access to the lives of celebrities through the internet has also led to the rise of Celebrity Worship Syndrome, which, as described by Newport Academy, is “​​an obsessive-addictive disorder in which an individual becomes excessively focused on the details of a celebrity, typically a TV, movie, or pop star.” This disorder exists on a continuum and, at the most extreme end, is seen as complete devotion to the celebrity of interest. A 2003 study by researchers Lynn E. McCutcheon and John Maltby showed as many as one-third of adult and adolescent participants scoring on the more extreme ends of the continuum, indicating a willingness to go as far as spending thousands of dollars to buy a small personal item used by their idol. Though this study is from the early 2000s, when tabloids describing the every move of celebrities were rampant, it is still relevant today as social media has taken on and exacerbated a similar scrutiny of celebrity lives.

Social media platforms, especially TikTok, significantly contribute to the rise of this problem. Celebrity use of TikTok is unique — it’s usually more laid back and less meticulously planned out than on other social media platforms, allowing an appearance of relatability. This relatability is dangerous — by making the celebrities of society seem more similar to the rest of the world or to the average person, it creates the illusion that their lifestyles are normal and attainable, even if they very much are not. Further, TikTok’s algorithm promotes content based on specific user interactions. This leads to the creation of echo chambers, enabling a constant stream of information about the same situation and people — even down to the most nitty-gritty of details — and further reinforcing and even encouraging this form of obsession.

Beyond individual consequences, celebrity worship poses broader implications for modern society. As more people blindly follow their idols and put them on a pedestal, society risks becoming celebrity-dominated, with only those prominent figures possessing individuality. Recent pop stars, such as Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter, possess unique, strong personas and individual styles, revitalizing the pop industry. However, if celebrities such as these are being worshiped to the point of extreme imitation, what was once unique will become mainstream, stripping away individual expression from both the celebrity and the fan in favor of conformity.

In light of this, it is crucial to remember that we are each our own person beyond being a fan. This awareness is now particularly important in the midst of an election season as celebrities endorse candidates and voice their opinions. Fans must recognize that while the views of these celebrities may be unique and enlightening, they are not obligated to adopt the views of their idols, and that research must be done independently to form an opinion.

Ultimately, the influence of celebrity worship on individuality and mental health cannot be underestimated, especially in light of the pervasiveness of social media platforms. Every person needs to prioritize their individuality and their sense of self above being a superfan to preserve the integrity of a free, individualistic society. I encourage you to reflect on how your admiration for celebrities influences your sense of self and to consider ways to maintain your individuality in a celebrity-driven culture.

Danica Lyktey is a freshman majoring in psychology.

