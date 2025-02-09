Think you can't orgasm or don't need lube? Get educated.

1. The pull-out method – approved by no one

While some may think they can “pull out” in time, the reality is that about one in five couples who use the pull-out method get pregnant every year as a “perfect” pull-out is difficult to achieve, according to Planned Parenthood. Even before ejaculation, the male body can release a small amount of fluid known as pre-ejaculate, which can pick up leftover sperm when it goes through the urethra. This means that pregnancy can still occur even if the male partner withdraws before full ejaculation.

Pipe Dream’s 2025 Sex Survey indicated that about 23 percent of students never use protection, and 19 percent may use protection “sometimes.” It may “feel better” to not use protection, but you know what doesn’t feel good? Childbirth. If you can’t afford a condom, chances are you can’t afford a kid. Wear a condom, or don’t have sex until you get one.

2. Size matters

It doesn’t. No matter how big or small, as long as you know what you’re doing, your partner will enjoy themselves. Comfort and pleasure are more closely linked to technique, consent, communication and the ability to be present during intimate moments. It’s important to focus on mutual satisfaction and explore what feels good for both partners rather than stressing over physical attributes that don’t play as big of a role in overall sexual fulfillment.

3. The clitoris is liberal propaganda

Weaponized male incompetence at its finest. For most of Western history, discussions around female sexuality were either suppressed or dominated by patriarchal perspectives, leading to a lack of exploration and understanding of women’s anatomy. Not to mention, sex was seen as an act for male enjoyment because god forbid a woman feels pleasure. Simply, penetrative and oral sex isn’t the end-all, be-all. Clitoral stimulation is essential to closing the orgasm gap, and the majority of women don’t orgasm without it. I’m not exactly sure how political parties got wrapped up in this, but the point is that it’s a highly sensitive organ located at the top of the vulva. If you can’t find it, she’ll show you where it is, so please don’t ignore it.

4. You, as a girl, “can’t” orgasm

This idea is rooted in the view of sexual pleasure as dangerous and unhealthy in many cultures and religions — the focus of sex for women was on reproduction. But we know now that orgasm and pleasure is possible unless you have an underlying condition. The female orgasm is complex: It can also be affected by several psychological and emotional factors such as stress, nerves, environment and more. There are several different ways a woman can experience an orgasm, it simply just takes time to figure out what works for an individual and their partner must be willing to put in the time and effort.

5. Everyone is having sex

There is no timeline that states when a person should start having sex. It’s a personal choice for you to make when you are ready, and contrary to popular belief, people don’t come to college and magically start having sex. It is 100 percent normal to wait for as long as you feel necessary and even if you’ve already had sex for the first time, I promise you aren’t behind, alone or missing out. Thirty-nine percent of students either never have sex or only do a couple of times a year, according to Pipe Dream’s 2025 Sex Survey. That’s countless people who aren’t sexually active during college, and their experience is just as valid as anyone else.

6. It gets loose from too much sex

Just another way for men to make women feel bad about themselves for having any form of a sex life. Regardless of how often or how many sexual partners a woman has, it does not affect the state of their private parts. The vagina is a highly elastic and flexible organ made up of muscles designed to stretch, relax, accommodate things like sexual activity and menstrual products, and then return to its usual state. The only time the vagina may experience permanent changes is during childbirth, so like I said before, if you aren’t ready for that, wear a condom.

7. You can’t get pregnant during your period

While it’s not very likely, it can still happen. Pregnancy occurs when sperm fertilizes an egg, and eggs are typically released during ovulation mid-cycle. You’re not ovulating during menstruation, so pregnancy is not likely. However, this is assuming everyone has a typical 28- to 30-day cycle and not considering that sperm can survive inside the female reproductive tract for up to five days. So, if you have a shorter or irregular cycle and unless you’re meticulously tracking your cycles and every time you have sex, sperm from sex during your period could potentially fertilize an egg.

8. Lesbians don’t lose their virginity

At the end of the day, virginity is a social construct, an idea built to have more control over women’s sexual lives and keep them “pure” until marriage with no value. It’s just a word. While there is nothing wrong with virginity holding significance to some people, for lesbians, or really anyone of any sexual orientation, “losing your virginity” doesn’t necessarily have to be tied to penetrative sex. It could be about engaging in intimate or sexual experiences for the first time. What “virginity” means is for the individual to decide and for no one else to worry about.

9. If you’re doing it right, you shouldn’t need lube

WRONG! Women cannot control the amount of natural lubrication they produce, and it is affected by several factors such as stress, hormonal fluctuations and medications. Lack of lubrication can cause discomfort, irritation and pain during sex, so put your pride aside and use lube to help reduce friction and make penetration or other sexual activities smoother, more comfortable and less painful.

10. You’ll go blind if you do it too much

An old wives’ tale that claimed excessive masturbation can lead to blindness and that several people believed for years even though there’s no scientific evidence behind it. It was simply created to scare and discourage younger generations from taking part in sexual activity.

Don’t worry, you won’t go blind. But please don’t be blind to the fact that the first step to being sexually active is educating yourself, and don’t get fooled by silly myths.

Suhiliah Lall is a sophomore majoring in cinema.

