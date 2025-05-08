They will open many doors.

Jared Chen

Writing this senior column feels surreal. It feels like only yesterday when I came to Binghamton University. At first, it was daunting to live on my own and leave my family’s nest. I was unfamiliar with the town, the University and the people here. The people I met on my first day are now a distant memory. In the following semesters, I was able to make many friends as I met more people staying in different residential communities.

An important lesson I learned in Binghamton was to make strong connections with the students and become friends with them, as they will greatly affect your time in college. I wish I had figured that out sooner. I was able to mingle with others by attending clubs and being sociable in my classes. Some friendships lasted for a long time, while others didn’t. When the latter happened, I made a promise to myself to keep in touch with the people I met.

While I am talking about the importance of socializing, it is imperative for me to also talk about Pipe Dream. When I became a history major in my junior year, I found a link in my email for people who were interested in joining Pipe Dream for the spring 2024 semester. The email said that there were openings for the Opinions section, but after arriving at the GIM, I decided to be a photographer instead.

Being part of Pipe Dream was one of the best experiences I had during my time in Binghamton. I was able to embrace one of my hobbies — photography. The people in Pipe Dream were welcoming and gave me confidence in my own abilities. One of the best aspects of being a photographer in Pipe Dream was going out to take pictures of memorable events happening either at BU or in the town of Vestal. I also got to meet great individuals from these events and learn more about the campus itself.

Taking photos at different events exposed me to the social life in Binghamton. I took pictures at many events, including Shabbat 2024, soccer matches, Restaurant Week, the Lavender Celebration and many more. Now, I can confidently say that Vestal is my second home.

To everybody in Pipe Dream, I want to thank you guys for making my last two years so memorable.

For Jacob, Caspar and Lily, thank you guys for making me feel welcome at Pipe Dream and for being my friends. I no longer consider myself a novice in photography thanks to you guys. Let’s stay in touch.

To Dr. Howard Brown, I want to thank you for making me challenge myself in academics. I respect your commitment to your craft. You made me work harder than any other professor, and you taught me a lot. I consider you my favorite history professor at BU.

To Professor Andrea Gyenge, thank you for teaching me to watch movies differently and for making me understand the importance of a film’s form. Watching all of the LGBTQ+ films in your class was enlightening. I will watch the movies you recommended to me.

Jared Chen, a senior majoring in history, is a staff photographer.