Every year, our E-Board and Opinions Staff share their best advice to incoming students.

Vera Saidel, Editor-In-Chief

“Be kind to yourself. And go to the Nature Preserve while it’s still warm out.”

Christina Forte, Managing Editor

“Don’t limit yourself to a single career path, friend group or major yet. By stepping out of your comfort zone and embracing new experiences, you will create more opportunities to grow both academically and personally.”

Jordan Ori, Opinions Editor

“Don’t bite off more than you can chew. Take it slow. You have four years to find your place. You can’t accomplish everything in a week.”

Danica Lyktey, Assistant Opinions Editor

“While it’s good to be open to new opportunities, remember to prioritize your well-being. It’s normal to feel overwhelmed at first, so give yourself grace as you try to find your place in your new environment.”

Nuala Kappel, News Editor

“Sit next to people and actually talk to them in all of your classes, you might meet some of the best friends you’ll ever have.”

Jaiden Del Rosario, Arts & Culture Editor

“Step out of your comfort zone, you never know where it can lead!”

Daisy Jaffe, Co-Sports Editor

“Coming to college and being loaded with new experiences, people and academics can be daunting and overwhelming, but my best advice is to play into that. This is where you should be experimenting, learning as much as you can, getting to know yourself and what you enjoy.”

Talya Lippman, Co-Sports Editor

“Face any challenge head-on, whether it be academic, social or otherwise. If you find yourself lost, seek out help — having a true community of friends and mentors will make all the difference.”

Emma Flores, Copy Desk Chief

“Everyone will tell you to put yourself out there, and you definitely should, but don’t be afraid of alone time either! College gives you space to actually get to know yourself, so don’t feel pressured into constantly filling your time with new things.

Jordyn Weintraub, Digital Editor

“Don’t put so much pressure on yourself!”

Emzie Zalaznick, Photo Editor

“Don’t get lost in the future. Remember to stay in the moment and enjoy now. While planning for tomorrow is important, so is slowing down and celebrating today.”

Jason Goodwin, Technology Manager

“Go to events. It’s a great way to get involved around campus and to meet new people.”

Editor’s note 6/26/26: The deck of this article was updated to read “E-Board” instead of “Editorial Board.”