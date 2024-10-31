For the love of Bela Lugosi, cannibals and strange joys, this Halloween playlist is for vampires and superheroes alike.

Listen to the playlist here!

Julie Ha, opinions editor and a senior double-majoring in English and comparative literature

“Call for Help” by Pearly Drops

I’m not a usually fan of Pearly Drops, but this song is pure romance sprawled out on a graveyard or Catherine Earnshaw’s departing words, a haunting Heathcliff and I welcome with love and hysteria. Sandra Tervonen sings against sweet, sappy synths, “Before I vanish / So hear me out / I’m drained and worn out / Let me go,” though presence has always been fleeting and it’s clear her dissolution is inevitable — there’s nothing more simultaneously heartbreaking and romantic than that, and there’s nothing more horrifying (nor lovely) than smothering yourself with dead words, prancing around with the ghost of Catherine and becoming a hag in your own little Halloween hellscape.

Antonia Kladias, assistant opinions Editor and a junior majoring in biochemistry

“Black Magic Woman” by Fleetwood Mac

If I were a witch in a movie walking through a spooky forest, this is the song that would be playing. It’s a little bluesy and a little spooky. This song makes its way into my fall playlist every year, and it should be in yours too.

Jordan Ori, opinions intern and a junior majoring in English

“This Is Halloween” by The Citizens of Halloween

When it comes to Halloween music, the quintessential song that defines the genre is “This Is Halloween” from “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” It would feel disingenuous for it to not have a spot on the list, given how iconic it is. The medley of voices from the citizens of Halloweentown is both eerie and familiar, reminding me of when I was younger and watching the movie for the first time. The chorus is hauntingly catchy and sets a spooktacular tone, not just for the movie, but for Halloween in general. It perfectly encapsulates the childlike wonder we all felt walking among a sea of costumes to visit ghoulishly decorated houses while trick-or-treating growing up.

Danica Lyktey, a freshman majoring in psychology

“Strangers” by Ethel Cain

While not a song you would typically hear at a Halloween costume party, this song has that eerie sound that is central to Halloween music. Ethel Cain’s voice has an almost devastating gothic tone to it, particularly in this song. The song explores a relationship gone bad. Hidden behind seemingly loving lyrics in the beginning is the devastating fate that befalls Ethel — being murdered and cannibalized by her own lover. We see her grappling with the loss of her life and the song ends with the build-up of Ethel calling out to her killer as he consumes her. The closing line of the song is Ethel’s last words to her mother as her torture finally ends, leaving the listener with the haunting feeling associated with Halloween.

Dennis Molnoski, a sophomore majoring in cinema

“Bela Lugosi’s Dead” by Bauhaus

Gloomy, moody and steeped in dark gothic atmosphere, “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” helped to bring about the goth rock genre. Taking almost three full minutes just to get some lyrics in, the first third of the song acts, in my opinion, as a means of building suspense and creating a musical space. We get a soundscape filled with tapping, clicking, sharp screeching guitars and so many other misplaced noises that creep into the scene and keep the listener guessing. The buildup of the first third of the song transitions into a set of haunting vocals, showing us “The Count” in all his glory. The lyrics themselves act as a eulogy of sorts, commemorating a horror icon whilst embracing some of the camp of early Universal Monsters movies.

As someone who loves goth rock, I just think this is a perfect intro to the genre and a very fun, spooky song in its own right.

Kyriaki Yozzo, a senior majoring in philosophy, politics and law

“Rotolock” by Daphne Oram

There’s a glint in my eye and a secret up my sleeve when I listen to this song. It’s a soundtrack for a spider — with this running through my headphones, I’m weaving webs, swinging from one string to the next. They’re delicate and they bend, but there’s no breaking here — just spiral and suspension. All lacuna and lull. The esteemed Daphne Oram, one of the mothers of electronic music and synthesizer pioneers, knew exactly what shape to give these wavelengths. The depth of the troughs, the distance between peaks — it’s all perfect. Set the tone by putting it on a loop so you can get caught in it. Spinning, spinning, pulling thread, go, going and gone!

Nathan Sommer, a senior double-majoring in history and Latin American and Caribbean American studies

“A Dream” by Mütiilation

Satan, Transylvania, occultism, playing dress-up — dungeon synth is THE genre for Halloween. The frigidness of Black Metal crossed with the eerie misdirection of industrial ambient music, Mütiilation’s “A Dream” from their 2001 Black Millenium is perfect for those who would rather be the one rising from a coffin than the unsuspecting visitor of Bran Castle. If Bela Lugosi was alive he’d be rocking a Darkthrone cutoff and nobody can convince me otherwise.

Suhiliah Lall, a sophomore majoring in Cinema

“Fearless” by Olivia Holt

Is it really Halloween if you didn’t watch a Disney Channel Original Monstober movie? “Girl vs. Monster” is a classic Halloween movie that everyone can enjoy. The song’s message about overcoming fear aligns perfectly with the spirit of Halloween and it encapsulates the movie’s adventurous spirit, appealing to fans of the film and adding a fun, youthful touch to the Halloween playlist. The catchy chorus and memorable hooks make it a sing-along favorite, perfect for getting everyone in the Halloween mood. “Fearless” is not just a song, but an anthem for those looking to celebrate the thrill of the season with confidence and joy.

Deniz Gulay, a sophomore majoring in history

“Ya Vernus’ (I’ll Return)” by Igor Tal’kov

Halloween is something I’m completely foreign to — it’s one of those things I’m trying to learn as I adapt to life in this country. My song is therefore not just about Halloween itself, but the time of the year it’s in and the way autumn makes me feel.

As autumn itself is slowly giving way to winter and this year is ending, I’m thinking specifically about this song’s lyrics and the way they move me emotionally. It makes me think of the long way I had to go to reach where I am now and all that is still ahead of me in life.

I therefore dedicate this song to the hope of the future and the ambitions in our hearts — I imagine that we all have somewhere we wish to reach in life, and I hope that you’ll eventually get there too. To me, the joy that comes from this song is better than all tricks and treats.