As college students, we have a tendency to over-complain, creating a negative environment for those around us. It is time to break the norm and lead our lives with grace instead of angst.

There is a specific, suffocating heaviness that settles over a room when someone walks in and immediately unpacks their exhaustion.



You know the exact feeling. You’re sitting with friends, enjoying a rare moment of peace, when someone drops their bags and answers a simple “how are you?” with a trauma dump of looming deadlines. Before even taking a breath, they start complaining about a difficult professor, a minor inconvenience or simply how tired they are. They do not just share their frustration, but impose it. The bright atmosphere instantly dims. You suppress your own good mood just to accommodate their emotional storm.



Or think about the silent transmission of stress. Someone walks into a shared space radiating intense anxiety. They sigh heavily, slam their notebooks on the table and type furiously. They do not even have to speak to change the room’s temperature. A quiet, heavy tension creeps into your chest, making you stress about deadlines you were not even worried about five minutes ago.



People who constantly project their inner restlessness onto their surroundings eventually darken the world around them. They pull others into their emotional orbit, forgetting that a shared conversation should be a place of refuge, not a dumping ground for unresolved anxiety. When you constantly vocalize your displeasure, you are not just venting. You are actively altering the emotional state of the people who care about you.



We have somehow normalized a culture where exhaustion is worn as a trophy and complaining is our primary love language. We treat stress like a competitive sport. But we often forget that misery, much like a winter cold, is highly contagious.



In this hyper-competitive environment, a strange kind of arrogance often takes root amid all this stress. Some individuals begin to view themselves as superior simply because they pursue a notoriously difficult major, manage a loaded schedule or secure a prestigious position. They subtly look down on others, using their effort and struggle to elevate their own social standing.

When every interaction is treated as an opportunity to prove who is more overwhelmed or more accomplished, we stop actually listening to one another.



This toxic hierarchy of suffering makes a genuine human connection almost impossible. We merely wait for our turn to speak, eager to drop our own heavy resume of stress onto the table to justify our worth. But looking down on another human being’s unique path is never a sign of intelligence. Rather, it indicates a profound lack of maturity.



When someone brings their storm to the table, the easiest and most natural response is to match their energy — to complain back. We enter the “stress Olympics,” trying to prove that we are just as tired, just as overworked and just as miserable.



We often mistake this shared negativity for empathy. We believe that by matching someone’s stress, we are making them feel less alone in their struggle. But instead of providing comfort, we are simply pouring fuel on an emotional fire. This echo chamber of anxiety does not make anyone feel truly heard; it just ensures everyone leaves the conversation feeling heavier than when it began. We end up bonding over our depletion rather than offering each other any actual relief.



But what happens if we refuse to play that game?



If misery is contagious, the only cure is a deliberate, conscious injection of grace.



Choosing compassion in a high-stress environment is an act of sheer willpower. It means actively deciding not to pass the heavy baton of anxiety to the next person. It is the friend who listens to your panic without immediately shifting the conversation to their own problems. It is the conscious decision to swallow a petty complaint because you realize the room simply does not need more negativity. It is giving someone the benefit of the doubt when they are rude, understanding that their harshness is likely a reflection of their own internal battles.



Some of the most profound acts of kindness are completely invisible. True virtue is found in how you treat the worker at the end of a long shift, the passing stranger on a rainy day and the friend who is silently struggling beside you. It is not a performance for an audience or an admissions committee. It is a strict, internal standard.



We all know people who possess perfect academic records and lead three different campus clubs, but constantly hurt those around them with their sharp impatience.



And then there are people who walk quietly, far from the spotlight, carrying a profound sense of human decency. They are the classmates who notice you are completely overwhelmed and silently forward you the lecture notes. They are the ones who stay an extra minute to wipe down the library whiteboard after a chaotic study session just so the next group has a clean slate.



The most valuable achievement in life is not a specific job title, an advanced degree or a high starting salary. It is the ability to win hearts through compassion. It is the remarkable capacity to remain gentle in a world that constantly demands ruthlessness. Humility, deep understanding and the active refusal to project our pain onto others are the simplest yet most difficult virtues to master.



If misery, stress and anxiety are highly contagious, we must remember that compassion and grace are equally infectious. A single act of understanding, a conscious refusal to complain about minor inconveniences and a genuine smile have the power to break the suffocating cycle of negativity.



In a world utterly obsessed with outperforming one another and proving how stressed we are, choosing to be a source of peace is the ultimate, most beautiful rebellion.



Omer Mungan is a sophomore double-majoring in history and philosophy, politics and law.



Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the staff editorial.