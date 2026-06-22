Advice for freshmen often encourages doing as much as possible, but to find your place, sometimes you need to take a step back.

Omer Mungan Close

Every late August, the Binghamton University campus undergoes a familiar, chaotic transformation. For incoming freshmen, the first few weeks feel less like an academic transition and more like a total sensory overload.

Step onto the Spine during UFEST and you will be bombarded with hundreds of colorful trifold boards, enthusiastic pitches from student organizations and an overwhelming social pressure to “get involved.”

The conventional wisdom passed down to every new student is almost always the same: sign up for every email list, attend every interest meeting, network endlessly and start building a flawless resume from day one.

It is well-intentioned advice, but it is fundamentally flawed. This hyper-committed ethos breeds a subtle, corporate anxiety among first-year students — a profound fear of missing out that convinces them that if they aren’t stretched thin across five different committees, three clubs and a sports team, they are somehow wasting their college experience.

We see the consequences of this every semester by late October: exhausted freshmen staring blankly at the walls of Bartle Library, suffering from early burnout because they mistook frantic activity for meaningful progress.

When I first arrived on campus, I felt that exact same crushing weight. I remember standing in the middle of the UFEST crowd, holding a dozen flyers I knew I would never read, feeling like I was already lagging behind my peers before classes had even started. It took me a full semester to realize that this early panic is largely built on a massive illusion: the false belief that college opportunities are a one-time-only train that you either catch in September or miss forever.

New students panic if they miss a single interest meeting, thinking a closed door is locked for good. But the reality of campus life is much more forgiving. Opportunities are not static; they are cyclical. If you miss a club’s initial introductory meeting during the chaotic first week, or if you realize halfway through October that you finally have the bandwidth for a new project, the door remains wide open. Almost every major student organization, professional fraternity and cultural association holds a second wave of recruitment and welcome events at the start of the spring semester. Missing the initial rush does not equal failure — it simply means you are pacing yourself.

College is not an all-you-can-eat buffet where value is measured by how high you can pile your plate. Instead, it is an environment meant for depth, focus and deliberate choices. The real secret to navigating Binghamton successfully lies in learning how to cut through the initial campus noise to find the actual signal.

The reality of our university is that the problem is rarely a lack of resources. Between undergraduate research funding, specialized student operations, departmental honor societies and international project grants, Binghamton offers a literal ocean of institutional wealth. However, these life-changing opportunities do not usually scream for your attention from a megaphone on the Spine. They are tucked away quietly on departmental bulletin boards in Science I, mentioned casually at the tail end of a professor’s office hours or detailed in weekly administrative newsletters that most students scroll past.

To spot these gems, you have to do something entirely countercultural to the modern college experience: you have to slow down, quiet your mind and actively observe. When you stop running to every superficial event out of fear, you finally gain the clarity needed to see where the real open doors are.

This crucial strategy of depth applies equally to your social architecture. In the first few weeks of the semester, out of a natural desire for comfort, it is incredibly easy to anchor yourself exclusively to your roommates. Since everything else feels foreign, you stick together. You eat every meal at your local dining hall — whether in Dickinson or Mountainview — sit next to each other in massive lecture halls and retreat to your residential community in a tight-knit, impenetrable bubble.

While having a harmonious relationship with your roommates is an incredible blessing, treating that initial, accidental circle as your entire social universe is a trap. It constructs a comfortable but limiting cocoon — a social safety net that ultimately prevents you from discovering the vibrant, diverse minds that make up the wider Binghamton student body.

True, lifelong community is not built on mere proximity; it is built on shared passions and intellectual synergy. If you remain inside your room’s safety net, you miss out on the brilliant peers you could meet by leaving your dorm room door propped open, striking up an authentic conversation with the student sitting next to you in your major classes or joining a singular, focused student organization.

As you unpack your bags and begin your journey, I challenge you to actively reject the archetype of the hyper-committed, chronically exhausted student. Filter out the early marketing noise of the first week. Choose one or two pursuits that genuinely ignite your intellectual curiosity, and give them your undivided focus. It is infinitely better to be deeply invested in one meaningful project than to be a ghost member on five different email lists.

Keep your social horizons wide, fluid and open, but keep your formal commitments tight, deliberate and impactful. The students who truly leave a lasting mark on this campus are never the ones who try to do absolutely everything. They are the ones who dared to quiet the noise, watch carefully and master their chosen path beautifully.

Omer Mungan is a junior double-majoring in history and philosophy, politics and law.

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the staff editorial.